College Football Public wins big backing Deion Sanders, Colorado; Buffaloes' title odds on move Published Sep. 9, 2023 5:51 p.m. ET

If it seemed like the whole world was betting on Saturday's big Colorado vs. Nebraska matchup, it's because they were.

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Patrick Everson wrote about how bettors were all in on Deion Sanders' squad and tweeted about the monumental amount of tickets and money that poured in on the Buffaloes this week.

Prime Time's squad easily defeated the Cornhuskers, which has impacted the betting markets.

Let's dive into the action.

Over the first two weeks of the season, college football bettors who have backed coach Sanders and his No. 22 team have cashed in big.

Do you know who hasn't?

The sportsbooks.

There's also one bettor who is elated that Colorado covered Saturday.

This gambler put down a huge (cue Dr. Evil voice) $1 million dollars on the Buffaloes to cover the 2.5-point spread against the Cornhuskers.

Final score: Colorado 36, Nebraska 14.

Assuming the bettor got the standard -110 odds, they profited …

A cool $909,090.91.

Boom!

Thanks to the Buffaloes' hot start, the team's odds to win the CFP championship have also shortened drastically to +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total) from +30000 where they opened.

The Buffaloes' last winning season was in 2016 (10-4), and the one before that was in 2005 (7-6).

How's that for the "Prime Time Effect"?

Next up is state rival Colorado State on Saturday in Boulder. The "Big Noon Kickoff" show will be there for all the hype and pregame festivities.

