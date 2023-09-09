College Football
Public wins big backing Deion Sanders, Colorado; Buffaloes' title odds on move
College Football

Public wins big backing Deion Sanders, Colorado; Buffaloes' title odds on move

Published Sep. 9, 2023 5:51 p.m. ET

If it seemed like the whole world was betting on Saturday's big Colorado vs. Nebraska matchup, it's because they were. 

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Patrick Everson wrote about how bettors were all in on Deion Sanders' squad and tweeted about the monumental amount of tickets and money that poured in on the Buffaloes this week.

Prime Time's squad easily defeated the Cornhuskers, which has impacted the betting markets.

Let's dive into the action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the first two weeks of the season, college football bettors who have backed coach Sanders and his No. 22 team have cashed in big.

Do you know who hasn't?

The sportsbooks

RELATED: Top plays from Week 2

There's also one bettor who is elated that Colorado covered Saturday.

This gambler put down a huge (cue Dr. Evil voice) $1 million dollars on the Buffaloes to cover the 2.5-point spread against the Cornhuskers.

Final score: Colorado 36, Nebraska 14.

Assuming the bettor got the standard -110 odds, they profited …

A cool $909,090.91.

Boom!

Thanks to the Buffaloes' hot start, the team's odds to win the CFP championship have also shortened drastically to +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total) from +30000 where they opened.

The Buffaloes' last winning season was in 2016 (10-4), and the one before that was in 2005 (7-6).

How's that for the "Prime Time Effect"? 

Next up is state rival Colorado State on Saturday in Boulder. The "Big Noon Kickoff" show will be there for all the hype and pregame festivities.

Stay with FOX Sports, as we'll track wild wins and bad beats in football and other sports.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Saints sign starting guard Cesar Ruiz to four-year extension

Saints sign starting guard Cesar Ruiz to four-year extension

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes