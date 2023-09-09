College Football College football Week 2 top plays: Ohio State, Texas-Alabama, more Updated Sep. 9, 2023 1:49 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 2 of the college football season is in full swing!

Kicking things off, Deion Sanders and No. 22 Colorado are playing host to longtime rival Nebraska on "Big Noon Kickoff" (12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) in the Buffaloes' home opener. Follow all the action in Boulder here .

Meanwhile, No. 5 Ohio State is taking on Youngstown State, as the two teams meet for the first time since 2008. The Buckeyes are leading at the half, 28-7, following two touchdowns from Marvin Harrison Jr. and one each from TreVeyon Henderson and Emeka Egbuka.

Later, Iowa faces in-state rival Iowa State, followed by No. 3 Alabama welcoming No. 11 Texas to Bryant-Denny Stadium. Then, No. 13 Oregon is up against Texas Tech, with Stanford battling No. 6 USC to close things out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the top moments from Saturday's action!

Youngstown State at No. 5 Ohio State

First to strike

The Buckeyes were on the board first after QB Kyle McCord found former high schoolmate Marvin Harrison Jr. for six.

Fake it 'til you make it

A fake hand-off gave Youngstown QB Mitch Davidson an easy run into the end zone to get the Penguins their first score of the day, which knotted things up midway through the first quarter and marked YSU's first score all-time at Ohio Stadium.

Another one!

Harrison hauled in another deep pass for a touchdown to give the Buckeyes a 14-7 lead heading into the second quarter.

After the review

Ohio State got their third TD after a TreVeyon Henderson fumble call at the goal line was reversed.

Going for it on fourth down

The Buckeyes made it four on the day after going for it on fourth-and-1. After a short pass from McCord, Emeka Egbuka shook off a Penguins' defender on his way to the end zone, and gave Ohio State a 28-7 lead.

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

Iowa at Iowa State (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama (7 p.m. ET)

No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech (7 p.m. ET, FOX)

Stanford at No. 6 USC (10:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Big Ten Big 12

share