College Football
College football Week 2 top plays: Ohio State, Texas-Alabama, more
College Football

College football Week 2 top plays: Ohio State, Texas-Alabama, more

Updated Sep. 9, 2023 1:49 p.m. ET

Week 2 of the college football season is in full swing!

Kicking things off, Deion Sanders and No. 22 Colorado are playing host to longtime rival Nebraska on "Big Noon Kickoff" (12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) in the Buffaloes' home opener. Follow all the action in Boulder here.

Meanwhile, No. 5 Ohio State is taking on Youngstown State, as the two teams meet for the first time since 2008. The Buckeyes are leading at the half, 28-7, following two touchdowns from Marvin Harrison Jr. and one each from TreVeyon Henderson and Emeka Egbuka.

Later, Iowa faces in-state rival Iowa State, followed by No. 3 Alabama welcoming No. 11 Texas to Bryant-Denny Stadium. Then, No. 13 Oregon is up against Texas Tech, with Stanford battling No. 6 USC to close things out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the top moments from Saturday's action!

Youngstown State at No. 5 Ohio State

First to strike

The Buckeyes were on the board first after QB Kyle McCord found former high schoolmate Marvin Harrison Jr. for six.

Fake it 'til you make it

A fake hand-off gave Youngstown QB Mitch Davidson an easy run into the end zone to get the Penguins their first score of the day, which knotted things up midway through the first quarter and marked YSU's first score all-time at Ohio Stadium.

Another one!

Harrison hauled in another deep pass for a touchdown to give the Buckeyes a 14-7 lead heading into the second quarter.

After the review

Ohio State got their third TD after a TreVeyon Henderson fumble call at the goal line was reversed.

Going for it on fourth down

The Buckeyes made it four on the day after going for it on fourth-and-1. After a short pass from McCord, Emeka Egbuka shook off a Penguins' defender on his way to the end zone, and gave Ohio State a 28-7 lead. 

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

Iowa at Iowa State (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Iowa Hawkeyes
IOWA
Iowa State Cyclones
IOWAST

No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama (7 p.m. ET)

Sat 11:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
11
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS
3
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA

No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech (7 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sat 11:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
13
Oregon Ducks
ORE
Texas Tech Red Raiders
TEXTCH

Stanford at No. 6 USC (10:30 p.m. ET, FOX) 

Sun 2:30 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Stanford Cardinal
STAN
6
USC Trojans
USC

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Big Ten
Big 12
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 College Football odds: Who wins final Pac-12 championship?

2023 College Football odds: Who wins final Pac-12 championship?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes