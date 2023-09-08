College Football Big Noon Live: Everything to know ahead of Nebraska vs. Colorado Published Sep. 8, 2023 10:36 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

What can Deion Sanders do for an encore?

We'll find out on Saturday when his Colorado Buffaloes — ranked No. 22 after their stunning upset of TCU in Week 1 — play host to Matt Rhule's Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) in a Week 2 "Big Noon Kickoff" matchup.

In addition to a matchup of coaches finding their way at new programs, this is also the latest edition in a classic rivalry that dates back to 1898, and both Sanders and Rhule are buying in.

"I'm embracing it 100%," Sanders said Tuesday. "This is personal. That's the message of the week."

"When you have a legacy behind you," Rhule said, "you have to live up to it and you have to build on it for the future."

Nebraska at No. 22 Colorado

PREGAME NUMBERS TO KNOW

510: Passing yards QB Shedeur Sanders had in his Colorado debut — the most in school history, and the most of any QB in their college football debut since 2000.

.824: Winning percentage for Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, through 34 games, which currently gives him the best winning percentage of any active head coach.

4: Touchdowns scored by Buffaloes RB Dylan Edwards in his debut — the first true freshman since Marlon Mack in 2014 to have that many in their debut.

181: Total rushing yards (on 37 carries) Nebraska had in Week 1 against Minnesota: QB Jeff Sims (91); RB Gabe Ervin Jr. (55); RB Anthony Grant (27).

3: Georgia Tech transfer Sims had three interceptions in his Nebraska debut, and one passing TD.

2-14: Nebraska's record in one-score games over the last three seasons.

PREGAME READING

Week 2 wagering: Chris "The Bear" Fallica shares his predictions from all the top games, including Nebraska-Colorado. Read more.

Colorado's players are receiving prime-time coaching: Much attention has been paid to the Colorado players who burst on the scene in Week 1, but FOX Sports' Bryan Fischer explains why we shouldn't overlook the coaching upgrade that Deion Sanders has brought to the Buffaloes. Read more.

Can Travis Hunter keep up this pace?: According to the University of Colorado, two-way star Travis Hunter played in 86% of his team's snaps in the Buffs' Week 1 win over TCU. Remarkably, both he and his coach Deion Sanders believe he can handle the workload as the season continues. "It's fun," Hunter said of pulling double duty. "It's hard on your body, but that's what you got treatment for." Read the full story from Laken Litman.

Speaking of Hunter … How does Colorado's multi-talented phenom compare to other two-way stars of the last 30 years? We break it down here, with a list that might be more extensive than you thought!

The Pac-12 is shockingly deep: FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt explains why the Pac-12 is the deepest conference in the nation, primarily due to a collection of top-tier quarterbacks that spreads well beyond reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams. Read more.

Is Colorado about to showcase yet another breakout star?: NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang thinks so, and he explains who it could be while revealing the prospects scouts will zero in on in Week 2. Read more.

Talent evaluators chime in on Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter: What do the experts say about Colorado's stars? RJ Young has the story.

Bonus reading!

Quinn Ewers is trying to find comfort outside his comfort zone: Outside the "Big Noon" slate, the biggest game Saturday will take place in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where the No. 3 Crimson Tide play host to the No. 11 Texas Longhorns. For the Longhorns to take the next step on the national stage, their quarterback believes he needs to become a more vocal leader. Publicly, this does not appear to be a natural move for the talented QB, but behind the scenes, his teammates tell a different tale. FOX Sports' Laken Litman has the story.

How good is Caleb Williams?: Heisman winners don't always live up to the hype on the next level, but FOX Sports' Bucky Brooks explains why USC's star quarterback is primed to be an NFL star. Read more.

Bryan Fischer is a college football writer for FOX Sports. He has been covering college athletics for nearly two decades at outlets such as NBC Sports, CBS Sports, Yahoo! Sports and NFL.com among others. Follow him on Twitter at @BryanDFischer .

