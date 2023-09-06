College Football Colorado vs. Nebraska, Texas vs. Alabama, more: College football Week 2 by the numbers Published Sep. 6, 2023 9:12 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The college football season rolls into Week 2 with a ton of great matchups, including a quadruple-header on FOX.

All eyes on are Deion Sanders after his Colorado Buffaloes stunned TCU in Week 1, and we'll all be watching closely when Nebraska travels to Boulder on Saturday for "Big Noon Kickoff."

HOW TO WATCH ‘BIG NOON KICKOFF' THIS SATURDAY

But that's just the start.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be three other games on FOX on Saturday, capped by No. 6 USC's Pac-12 opener, when the Trojans play host to Stanford.

Also on the slate is a marquee matchup between No. 11 Texas and No. 3 Alabama. Can Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns finally show they're ready to take the next step with a win at their future SEC rival?

[Quinn Ewers is working to become a vocal leader in an effort to push Longhorns to greater heights]

Here are the key stats to know for the marquee matchups in Week 2.

SATURDAY

Nebraska at No. 22 Colorado

Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

510: Passing yards QB Shedeur Sanders had in his Colorado debut — the most in school history, and the most of any QB in their college football debut since 2000.

.824: Winning percentage for Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, through 34 games, which currently gives him the best winning percentage of any active head coach.

4: Touchdowns scored by Buffaloes RB Dylan Edwards in his debut — the first true freshman since Marlon Mack in 2014 to have that many in their debut.

181: Total rushing yards (on 37 carries) Nebraska had in Week 1 against Minnesota: QB Jeff Sims (91); RB Gabe Ervin Jr. (55); RB Anthony Grant (27).

3: Georgia Tech transfer Sims had three interceptions in his Nebraska debut, and one passing TD.

2-14: Nebraska's record in one-score games over the last three seasons.

COLORADO IS IN! Reaction to the Week 2 AP Top 25

Youngstown State at No. 5 Ohio State

Noon ET on BTN

380: Total yards Ohio State had in its 23-3 win over Indiana last week.

18: Receiving yards for star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., on just two catches.

2: Converted third downs by the Buckeyes out of 12 attempts last week.

4: FCS national championships for Youngstown State, the last of which came in 1997.

954: All-time wins for Ohio State, tied with Alabama for second-most all-time.

Breaking down season opener for Kyle McCord, Ohio State

UNLV at No. 2 Michigan

3:30 p.m. ET

69: Length of touchdown run for UNLV's Vincent Davis Jr. on the first play from scrimmage against the Bryant Bulldogs.

990: All-time wins for Michigan, the most of any school in history.

198.1: QBR for J.J. McCarthy in Michigan's Week 1 win over East Carolina. McCarthy was 26 for 30 while passing for 280 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

26-3: Michigan's record over the last two seasons, plus one game this season.

1997: The last year Michigan won a national championship. That team was coached by Lloyd Carr and led by future Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson. Brian Griese was the starting quarterback, and he was backed up by a fellow named Tom Brady.

RJ Young breaks down Week 1 wins for Michigan, Ohio State

Iowa at Iowa State

3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

24-14: Iowa defeated Utah State in its season opener, with former Michigan QB Cade McNamara passing for 191 yards, with two TDs and no interceptions.

25: Iowa is under the pace of 25 PPG needed for OC Brian Ferentz to keep his job.

5: Sacks the Iowa State defense had in its 30-9 victory over Northern Iowa.

1: ISU was the top-ranked scoring defense in the Big 12 last season (20.3 PPG). Iowa was No. 2 in the nation in this category (13.3 PPG).

No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech

7 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

81-7: Final score in the Oregon victory over Portland State, and the most points in the FBS this season.

7: Rush TDs scored by the Ducks against the Vikings. Oregon finished with 348 rushing yards.

2021: The year Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough transferred from Oregon.

2: Texas Tech, a 13-point favorite last week, was defeated by Wyoming, 35-33, on a two-point conversion in double-overtime. The Red Raiders surrendered 171 yards on the ground to the Cowboys.

Fans rush the field after Wyoming's upset victory over Texas Tech

No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama

7 p.m. ET

0: Turnovers Texas QB Quinn Ewers had in the season-opening win over Rice. Ewers ended the day with four TDs (three passing, one rushing) and compiled 272 total yards.

2nd quarter: Longhorns RB CJ Baxter, the No. 1 RB in the 2023 recruiting class, started the season opener against Rice, but left with a rib injury in the second quarter and did not return.

613: Receiving yards last season for Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, leading all Big 12 TEs. The 2022 first-team All-Big 12 selection had 44 receiving yards and a TD in Week 1.

56: Points scored by Alabama in its season-opening win over Middle Tennessee. The Crimson Tide gained 431 yards, with 205 rushing yards. QB Jalen Milroe was 13-for-18 passing and committed no turnovers.

28-2: Head coach Nick Saban's record going up against his former assistant coaches. He is 1-0 against Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

20: The Crimson Tide is on the hunt for a 20th consecutive 2-0 start; the longest active streak in the FBS.

58-1: Alabama has only lost one game in the month of September since 2008, a loss to Ole Miss in 2015.

Week 2 preview: Texas-Alabama, Coach Prime's home debut, more

Stanford at No. 6 USC

10:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

249: Passing yards for Stanford QB Ashton Daniels, who completed 25 of 36 and had two touchdowns in a 37-24 season-opening victory over Hawaii.

9: Passes caught by Stanford TE Benjamin Yurosek for a career-high 138 yards.

21: Consecutive field goals dating to last year converted by Cardinal kicker Josh Karty, who hit two from 25 yards, and one from 46 to start the season.

5: Touchdown passes thrown by USC QB Caleb Williams in the 66-14 victory over Nevada . The reigning Heisman winner had 319 passing yards.

51-5: Williams' TD-INT ratio in 16 games as USC's starting QB. He currently leads the nation in touchdown passes (nine) and has yet to throw an interception this season.

122-42: USC's scoring margin through a 2-0 start this season, an average score of 61-21.

share