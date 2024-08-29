College Football Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter help Colorado hold off North Dakota State 31-26 Updated Aug. 29, 2024 11:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Shedeur Sanders threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns — three to Travis Hunter — and Colorado began Year 2 under Deion Sanders by holding off FCS power North Dakota State 31-26 on Thursday night.

A 10.5-point favorite on most sportsbooks, the Buffaloes couldn't shake a pesky Bison team that scored with 2:19 remaining to make things interesting.

Shedeur Sanders looked as if he sealed the season-opening victory when he scrambled around and heaved a ball downfield on third-and-8 that drew a pass interference call. It gave the Buffaloes a first down with 1:41 remaining and North Dakota State had just one timeout left. But Colorado chose to pass on first down, which ultimately left time on the clock after Colorado punted.

North Dakota State got the ball back with 31 seconds remaining. Cam Miller launched a pass from his own 47 as time expired that was caught by Tyler Terhark 4 yards short of the end zone.

The methodical play of the Bison in the first half helped keep Heisman Trophy hopeful Sanders and the Colorado offense on the sideline. But once Sanders got out there, he went to work.

Jimmy Horn Jr. had seven catches for 198 yards and a score while Hunter hauled in seven passes for 132 yards. His acrobatic, 3-yard TD with a defensive back draped all over him gave Colorado a 31-20 lead with 7:57 left. He celebrated by spinning the ball and going into a dance. Hunter still had that much energy despite playing all night at cornerback, too.

Like Sanders, Hunter is also frequently mentioned in Heisman conversation.

Sanders finished 26 of 34 with the four touchdowns, an interception and a passer rating of 219.4.

This version of the Buffaloes offense looked a whole lot like last season — a terrifying passing game, but virtually no rushing attack. The overhauled offensive line allowed only one sack, but Sanders spent quite a bit of time scrambling around.

The Colorado defense remains a work in progress under new defensive coordinator Robert Livingston. Miller scored on a 20-yard scramble to make it 31-26. His pass on the two-point conversion was incomplete.

New North Dakota State coach Tim Polasek had his team on the cusp of an upset. The Bison led 20-17 at halftime due to the play of Miller. He rushed for two scores and threw for another. The Bison showed a national audience precisely why they are ranked No. 2 in the FCS preseason polls.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

