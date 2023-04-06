College Basketball Seven early 2023-24 college basketball title futures bets to make now Published Apr. 6, 2023 12:32 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

What a season! Now that UConn has won the national title, it's time to look ahead to next season. Teams will scramble to the transfer portal to improve their rosters, while others will lose studs to the NBA. From a betting perspective, this is the perfect time to make some very early futures bets for next season because you can get better numbers.

We did this exercise a year ago, and all eight of the teams I bet on early made the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament . None, however, advanced to the Final Four as Creighton and Gonzaga bowed out in the Elite Eight. Here's a quick look back (always good to analyze your past wagers).

Gonzaga — Elite Eight

Kansas — Second round

Creighton — Elite Eight

Arkansas — Sweet 16

UCLA — Sweet 16

Alabama — Sweet 16

Duke — Second round

USC — First round

With recruits and transfers still on the move, this is a little bit of a gamble, but let’s try to nail next year’s winner. Here are my seven early favorite futures bets to make now — with odds courtesy of FOX Bet .

Marquette: +1600 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $170 total)

The Golden Eagles lost in the second round to Michigan State, an upsetting end to a fantastic season. Now, the good news: With no seniors on the roster and the Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek returning, there’s no reason Marquette shouldn’t be a top-10 team all season. The recruiting class is solid, led by 6-foot-9 forward Al Amadou. If Shaka Smart can add a veteran big man in the transfer portal, you’re looking at a No. 1 seed in March.

And if you don't believe me, my guy John Fanta has them ranked No. 2 on his early top-25 list for next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas: +2500 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Texas blew a 13-point, second-half lead against Miami and fell just short of the Final Four. The Longhorns will lose four of their top seven players who are out of eligibility but expect guard Tyrese Hunter to be one of the best players in the Big 12 if he decides to stay (entering the 2023 draft without an agent). And center Dylan Disu (who missed the Miami game) should be able to pick up where he left off. Toss in two five-star recruits in guard AJ Johnson and forward Ronaldo Holland, and the Longhorns could win the Big 12 again.

Purdue: +1800 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $190 total)

The Boilermakers became the second No. 1 seed in the tournament's history to lose to a 16-seed. Also, they didn’t start a senior. With everyone returning, Purdue will be the team to beat in the Big Ten. I’d feel better about that young backcourt if they could add some experience in the transfer portal. Four-star recruit Myles Colvin provides athleticism on the wing. The year after Virginia lost as a No. 1 seed, the Cavaliers won the title. Just saying.

As long as big man Zach Edey returns, Purdue will be in the mix all season.

Duke: +1200 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $130 total)

You can never really go wrong putting some pizza money down on Duke to make a run. The recruiting class is loaded, with five five-star players, including two guards who will push Jeremy Roach for playing time if he stays. Tyrese Proctor staying in Durham is huge. Now, if only Kyle Filipowski could be convinced to do the same. From a talent standpoint, good luck finding a team with more than Duke. But once again, youth could be an issue.

Tennessee: +2800 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $290 total)

The Vols collapsed against FAU in the Sweet 16 after taking down Duke. However, Tennessee is expected to return seven of its top eight players. Included in those returning players is guard Zakai Zeigler who missed the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee will also add two four-star recruits in guard Cameron Carr and center JP Estrella.

The Vols had the No. 1 defense in America last season, and if Rick Barnes can find some offense during March, they’ll be a favorite to reach the Final Four.

Saint Mary’s: +7500 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $760)

Losing leading scorer Logan Johnson will be difficult but expect Augustas Marciulionis to slide into the starting lineup and form an awesome backcourt duo with Aidan Mahaney. Everyone else is back. Will Randy Bennett dip into the transfer portal for a scoring wing? The squad has a 7-foot freshman Andrew McKeever coming in, and he'll provide front-court depth.

Depending on what happens at Arizona and Gonzaga, the Gaels might be the second-best team on the West Coast.

UCLA: +2500 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $260)

Three straight crushing NCAA Tournament losses. One at the buzzer, and two others came in the final 90 seconds. It's draining.

But here's the potentially great news: Jaime Jaquez and Tyger Campell each have a year of eligibility left. If they choose to stay, this is automatically one of the best teams in the country. Those two joining forces with Amari Bailey, Adem Bona (assuming he doesn’t leap to the NBA) and Jaylen Clark would probably make the Bruins the favorite to win next year’s championship. This is why this wager is worth a dabble at 25-1.

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010.

Top Gambling Stories

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

share