Selection Sunday: Social media reacts to the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket

The bracket is here.

Selection Sunday is one of the most anticipated days in college sports, when fans across the nation figure out if their teams made the tournament, where their teams are seeded and whether their teams got snubbed.

College basketball didn't have a Selection Sunday in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, making this year's version of the special day all the more special.

A big day in sports of course equals a big day on social media. Let's check out what folks had to say about a few hot topics now that the field has been set.

1. Did Gonzaga get an easy draw?

The answer according to Twitter: Yes.

The Zags have been the No. 1 team in the land from the beginning of the season to now, finishing the regular season with a perfect 24-0 record.

Apparently, all the work they put in during the regular season earned them an easier path this March, beginning with some familiar foes in their region of the draw.

2. Did Baylor get a tough draw?

Again, Twitter says yes.

Despite being the No. 2 team in the country for a majority of the season and at regular season's end, the Bears won't have a cakewalk through the tournament, beginning with the America East Conference champions in Hartford.

With a victory, Baylor would then get the winner of 8-seed North Carolina and 9-seed Wisconsin.

3. Duke and Kentucky are really out.

Duke and Kentucky are seriously not in the NCAA Tournament.

Neither was selected.

They won't play in it.

How odd is that?

Twitter proceeded to have its say on their absence.

4. The shocking developments

There was some madness Sunday, and the games haven't even started!

For instance, how's this for a play-in game?

Yep. The storied UCLA and Michigan State programs were among the "Last Four In" and will do battle Thursday for the 11-seed in the East Region.

The winner will take on No. 6 BYU in the first round next weekend.

Also, a few teams got in that some people don't think should have, such as Syracuse (11-seed in the Midwest Region), which finished the regular season at 16-9, good for eighth in the ACC, and lost to Virginia in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

As we all know, Sunday is just the beginning of the mania that will ensue over the coming weeks. In other words, college hoops is just getting started.

And boy, does it feel good to have it back.

