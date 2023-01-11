College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Bracket Forecast: UConn on the rise, Kentucky on the bubble
45 mins ago

We are only two months away from college basketball's Selection Sunday, which means it's time to take a look at this week's updated men's NCAA Tournament projections from FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy.

Following Arizona's shocking 74-61 loss to unranked Washington State this past weekend, the Wildcats fell from DeCourcy's No. 1-seed line, making room for Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies to claim one of the top seeds, along with Alabama, Purdue and Kansas.

The Wildcats fell to a No. 2 seed in DeCourcy's projections, joining UCLA, Tennessee and Houston.

Following a road win over then-No. 19 Baylor and a home victory over Oklahoma State, the Kansas State Wildcats moved onto the 3-line. Jerome Tang's squad has now won nine games in a row and are off to a perfect 4-0 start in Big 12 play. Meanwhile, the Xavier Musketeers also find themselves on the 3-line following their own nine-game winning streak. They join Gonzaga and Texas as No. 3 seeds.

Iowa State, Virginia, Miami (FL) and Arkansas make up the No. 4 seeds in DeCourcy's latest bracket forecast.

When it comes to conference representation, the ACC leads the way with nine bids, followed by eight from the Big Ten. The SEC and Big 12 each have seven teams represented, while the Pac-12 and Big East have four teams. The Mountain West, WCC and American each have three teams.

Looking at teams on the bubble, DeCourcy has Kentucky, Utah, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech as the last four teams in, with Maryland, Creighton, Iowa and Oklahoma on the outside looking in.

