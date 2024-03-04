College Basketball
Men's AP Top 25: Houston No. 1, Kansas drops out of top 10 for first time in 3 years
College Basketball

Men's AP Top 25: Houston No. 1, Kansas drops out of top 10 for first time in 3 years

Published Mar. 4, 2024 1:55 p.m. ET

Houston still has a tight grip on No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

The Cougars received 52 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel in the poll released Monday to hold the top spot for the second straight week.

UConn moved up a spot to No. 2 and had six first-place votes to leapfrog No. 3 Purdue, which had four first-place votes. Tennessee  and Arizona rounded out the top five.

Houston moved to No. 1 for the first time this season a week ago and won both of its games last week: a 67-59 home win over Cincinnati and, thanks to Jamal Shead's last-second shot, a win at Oklahoma 87-85.

ADVERTISEMENT

Houston is still leading the country in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency despite giving up 85 points to the Sooners. The win allowed coach Kelvin Sampson to have a triumphant return to Norman, where he coached from 1994 to 2006.

UConn had a nice bounce back after being knocked from the No. 1 spot following a six-week run, blowing out Seton Hall 91-61 at home for its first outright Big East title in 25 years. The Huskies, the reigning national champions, had not won even a share of the Big East regular-season title in 18 years.

"The hardest thing to do is to be excellent over the course of three, four months in a brutal, hard league," UConn coach Dan Hurley said.

Purdue dropped a spot despite an 80-74 win over Michigan State that clinched a share of a second straight Big Ten title. The Boilermakers have a two-game lead with two games left.

Kansas spent the first three weeks at No. 1 and has been in the top 10 for three years.

Consecutive losses last week ended the Jayhawks' run.

Kansas fell seven spots to No. 14 in this week's poll, its worst ranking since hitting No. 15 midway through the 2020-21 season. The Jayhawks were in the top 10 for 55 straight weeks, which had been the longest active streak. Houston now has the longest active top-10 run at 36 straight weeks.

Losses to No. 20 BYU and No. 11 Baylor ensured Kansas can't win the Big 12 regular-season title. The Jayhawks have seven conference losses for the first time in 21 years under coach Bill Self.

No. 15 Baylor and No. 19 Gonzaga had the biggest climbs among teams in the poll this week, each moving up four spots. No. 23 Saint Mary's had the biggest drop, losing six places after Gonzaga ended the Gaels' 16-game winning streak.

BYU moved back into the poll after dropping out last week, coming in at No. 20 after wins over Kansas and TCU. Florida dropped out from No. 24 after losing at No. 17 South Carolina.

Here's the full top 25: 

1. Houston
2. UConn
3. Purdue
4. Tennessee 
5. Arizona
6. Iowa State
7. North Carolina
8. Marquette
9. Duke
10. Creighton 
11. Baylor
12. Illinois
13. Auburn
14. Kansas
15. Kentucky
16. Alabama
17. South Carolina
18. Washington State
19. Gonzaga
20. BYU
21. San Diego State
22. Utah State
23. Saint Mary's
24. South Florida
25. Dayton

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NCAA Tournament projections: St. John's, Memphis on the bubble

2024 NCAA Tournament projections: St. John's, Memphis on the bubble

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes