College basketball odds: Championship futures for the 2021 season

Between college football and the NFL hitting their mid-season strides, NBA tipping off and the historical conclusion of the MLB season, there clearly aren't enough sports to consume. So, like every year on cue, college basketball checks into the game, giving us another reason to be overly enthusiastic about the five months that lie ahead.

Gonzaga, not so surprisingly, is the favorite to win it all at +600. The mid-major 'Zags bring back junior Drew Timme, the clear-cut favorite at +400 to take home the coveted John R. Wooden Award. They're also introducing into the lineup freshmen phenom Chet Holmgren, a 7-foot center, That tandem puts the Bulldogs way ahead of the rest of the pack.

And while there are always lofty expectations for new blood and blue blood programs like Michigan and Kentucky, whose odds to win the championship currently sit at +1100 and +1400, respectively, the top 25 mens' college basketball futures give us a glimpse into which teams oddsmakers think will cut down the last net.

Here are the top 25 national championship odds for the NCAA men's basketball season:

Gonzaga +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

UCLA +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Michigan +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Villanova +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Ohio State +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Kentucky +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Duke +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Alabama +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

​Purdue +1500 ​(bet $10 to win $160 total)

​Memphis +1500 ​(bet $10 to win $160 total)

​Florida State +1500 ​(bet $10 to win $160 total)

H​ouston +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Baylor +1700 (bet $10 to win ​$180 total)

​Kansas +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Texas +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)​

​Virginia Tech +2000 ​(bet $10 to win $210 total)​

​Virginia +2000 ​(bet $10 to win $210 total)​

Illinois +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)​

Wisconsin +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Texas Tech +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Oklahoma +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

U​SC+2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

West Virginia ​+2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

​Creighton +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Oregon ​+3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Noticeably missing from this group is legendary powerhouse North Carolina who FOX Bet sits at +3300 to win it all as they rebuild with new coach Hubert Davis. The Tar Heels' most recent title came in 2017, and although they boast seven championships all-time, they have only the 30th-best odds to add a trophy to their case.

Michigan State, curiously, is another traditional top dog missing from this top 25. From Magic Johnson to Draymond Green, coach Tom Izzo's Spartans sit on the shoulders of basketball royalty. That legacy, though, didn't increase their odds as they, too, sit at +3300 to be this season's last team standing.

So why are bettors and oddsmakers high on the likes of the Zags and Bruins, Wolverines and Wildcats?

FOX Bet Sports Trader Dylan Brossman delves into favorites.

"Gonzaga (+600) enters the season as the favorite, but UCLA (+1000) isn't far behind because they returned all five of their starters from their Final Four appearance last season," Brossman said. "Wooden Award hopeful, Johnny Juzang, is included in that returning group."

The 'Zags and Bruins are definitely at the head of the class, but the next tier isn't too far behind.

"Then you have Michigan (+1100), as Coach Juwan Howard is back with a strong blend of upperclassmen and highly skilled freshmen," the oddsmaker continued. "Duke and Kentucky (+1400 each) are both reloaded, and they're looking to avenge last season's missed tournament appearances."

Brossman says that Purdue, Memphis, Kansas and Texas are some other teams that might turn heads this season.

Now that you have the odds for the NCAA basketball championship title, which team are you throwing your money on? Happy betting, and more importantly, happy college basketball season!



