College Basketball College basketball highlights: Rutgers-Purdue, more in action Updated Mar. 10, 2023 12:55 p.m. EST

The further we advance into the week, the higher the stakes get in the world of college basketball , as the major conference tournaments — including the Big East , Big Ten , Big 12 and Pac-12 — kick into high gear Friday.

The day begins with an intriguing matchup between Big Ten regular-season champion Purdue and Rutgers .

Pac-12 regular-season champion UCLA will also be in action later in the day, as will Big East champ Marquette and defending national champion Kansas out of the Big 12.

We've got you covered with all the action from start to finish from around the league.

Here are the top moments!

Rutgers vs. Purdue (Big Ten)

And we're off!

Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi accounted for the first points of the game on this smooth reverse dunk.

Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi drops a one-handed reverse dunk vs. Purdue

Hot start

Rutgers jumped out to a 12-4 lead over Purdue by the first official TV timeout, making a big statement early.

Keeping it close

Purdue went on a 5-0 run midway through the first half to keep Rutgers within arm's reach, 17-10.

The Scarlet Knights had a few tricks up their sleeve, however, as the first half continued. Exhibit A: Cam Spencer.

Boom!

Boilermakers center Zach Edey slammed it home to tie things up for Purdue ahead of the break.

It was a one-point game at halftime, 29-28.

Purdue's Zach Edey delivers a MONSTROUS two-handed jam vs. Rutgers

COMING UP:

Ohio State vs. Michigan State (Big Ten)

Penn State vs. Northwestern (Big Ten)

UConn vs. Marquette (Big East)

Iowa State vs. Kansas (Big 12)

Maryland vs. Indiana (Big Ten)

TCU vs. Texas (Big 12)

Creighton vs. Xavier (Big East)

Oregon vs. UCLA (Pac-12)

Arizona State vs. Arizona (Pac-12)

