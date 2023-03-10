College basketball highlights: Rutgers-Purdue, more in action
The further we advance into the week, the higher the stakes get in the world of college basketball, as the major conference tournaments — including the Big East, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 — kick into high gear Friday.
The day begins with an intriguing matchup between Big Ten regular-season champion Purdue and Rutgers.
Pac-12 regular-season champion UCLA will also be in action later in the day, as will Big East champ Marquette and defending national champion Kansas out of the Big 12.
We've got you covered with all the action from start to finish from around the league.
Here are the top moments!
And we're off!
Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi accounted for the first points of the game on this smooth reverse dunk.
Hot start
Rutgers jumped out to a 12-4 lead over Purdue by the first official TV timeout, making a big statement early.
Keeping it close
Purdue went on a 5-0 run midway through the first half to keep Rutgers within arm's reach, 17-10.
The Scarlet Knights had a few tricks up their sleeve, however, as the first half continued. Exhibit A: Cam Spencer.
Boom!
Boilermakers center Zach Edey slammed it home to tie things up for Purdue ahead of the break.
It was a one-point game at halftime, 29-28.
Stay tuned for updates!
COMING UP:
Ohio State vs. Michigan State (Big Ten)
Penn State vs. Northwestern (Big Ten)
UConn vs. Marquette (Big East)
Iowa State vs. Kansas (Big 12)
Maryland vs. Indiana (Big Ten)
Creighton vs. Xavier (Big East)
Arizona State vs. Arizona (Pac-12)
Read more:
- 2023 NCAA Conference Tournament Tracker: Schedule, automatic bids
- Why Patrick Ewing and Georgetown didn't work, and what must come next
- 2023 NCAA Tournament Projections: Wisconsin's bubble pops
- Five burning questions as college basketball enters March
- Which struggling blue bloods presents betting value for March Madness title run?
- Georgetown fires coach Patrick Ewing; national search underwayCollege basketball highlights: All the top plays from Thursday's games2023 NCAA Tournament Projections: North Carolina, Michigan on outside looking in
- Big Ten takeaways: Maryland, Penn State and Ohio State roll, Michigan fallsBig East takeaways: 'Complete' Creighton rolls into semis vs. XavierWhy Patrick Ewing and Georgetown didn't work, and what must come next
- Kansas' Bill Self to miss Big 12 tourney due to illnessZach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis headline top 25 performances of seasonMarch Madness 2023: Schedule dates, locations, how to watch
- Georgetown fires coach Patrick Ewing; national search underwayCollege basketball highlights: All the top plays from Thursday's games2023 NCAA Tournament Projections: North Carolina, Michigan on outside looking in
- Big Ten takeaways: Maryland, Penn State and Ohio State roll, Michigan fallsBig East takeaways: 'Complete' Creighton rolls into semis vs. XavierWhy Patrick Ewing and Georgetown didn't work, and what must come next
- Kansas' Bill Self to miss Big 12 tourney due to illnessZach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis headline top 25 performances of seasonMarch Madness 2023: Schedule dates, locations, how to watch