College Basketball

College basketball highlights: Rutgers-Purdue, more in action

Updated Mar. 10, 2023 12:55 p.m. EST

The further we advance into the week, the higher the stakes get in the world of college basketball, as the major conference tournaments — including the Big East, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 — kick into high gear Friday.

The day begins with an intriguing matchup between Big Ten regular-season champion Purdue and Rutgers

Pac-12 regular-season champion UCLA will also be in action later in the day, as will Big East champ Marquette and defending national champion Kansas out of the Big 12.

We've got you covered with all the action from start to finish from around the league.

Here are the top moments!

Rutgers vs. Purdue (Big Ten)

And we're off!

Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi accounted for the first points of the game on this smooth reverse dunk.

Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi drops a one-handed reverse dunk vs. Purdue

Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi drops a one-handed reverse dunk vs. Purdue

Hot start

Rutgers jumped out to a 12-4 lead over Purdue by the first official TV timeout, making a big statement early.

Keeping it close

Purdue went on a 5-0 run midway through the first half to keep Rutgers within arm's reach, 17-10.

The Scarlet Knights had a few tricks up their sleeve, however, as the first half continued. Exhibit A: Cam Spencer.

Boom!

Boilermakers center Zach Edey slammed it home to tie things up for Purdue ahead of the break.

It was a one-point game at halftime, 29-28.

Purdue's Zach Edey delivers a MONSTROUS two-handed jam vs. Rutgers

Purdue's Zach Edey delivers a MONSTROUS two-handed jam vs. Rutgers

Stay tuned for updates!

COMING UP:

Ohio State vs. Michigan State (Big Ten)

Fri 7:30 PM
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Ohio State Buckeyes
OSU
Michigan State Spartans
MSU

Penn State vs. Northwestern (Big Ten)

Fri 11:30 PM
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU
Northwestern Wildcats
NW

UConn vs. Marquette (Big East)

Iowa State vs. Kansas (Big 12)

Sat 12:00 AM
ESPN
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Iowa State Cyclones
ISU
3
Kansas Jayhawks
KU

Maryland vs. Indiana (Big Ten)

Sat 2:00 AM
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Maryland Terrapins
MD
19
Indiana Hoosiers
IND

TCU vs. Texas (Big 12)

Sat 2:30 AM
ESPN
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
22
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU
7
Texas Longhorns
TEX

Creighton vs. Xavier (Big East)

Sat 2:00 AM
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
24
Creighton Bluejays
CREI
15
Xavier Musketeers
XAV

Oregon vs. UCLA (Pac-12)

Sat 2:00 AM
PACN
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Oregon Ducks
ORE
2
UCLA Bruins
UCLA

Arizona State vs. Arizona (Pac-12)

Sat 4:30 AM
ESPN
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona State Sun Devils
ASU
8
Arizona Wildcats
ARIZ

Read more:

College Basketball
Big 12
Big Ten
share
