College Basketball
College Basketball

Bracketology: Ohio State keeps No. 1 seed despite loss to Michigan

2 hours ago

Sunday's Big Ten showdown between conference heavyweights didn't disappoint from a game play perspective.

But for those hoping the loser of Michigan vs. Ohio State would drop in the latest NCAA Tournament bracket projections, FOX Sports Bracketologist Mike DeCourcy has some bad news.

In fact, none of the top three seeds in any region saw a change in his Bracketology, but there was plenty of movement lower in the pecking order compared to Friday's bracket.

Here's a look at DeCourcy's projected brackets:

The big winners ⁠and losers of note come at the line for the No. 4 seed, where Kansas and Creighton knocked Texas and Texas Tech down a peg to No. 5.

It was a tough weekend for the Lone Star State, as the Longhorns blew a big lead in a loss to West Virginia, and the Jayhawks handed the Red Raiders a second straight defeat.

Despite losing to unranked Duke, No. 7 Virginia held on to its No. 4 seed in DeCourcy's bracket.

Of note further down the ranks, the North Carolina Tar Heels moved up to a No. 10 seed after being on the bubble prior to their 99-54 demolition of Louisville on Saturday.

Minnesota dropped to the first four out, and Colorado State jumped in after being on the wrong side of the fringe heading into the weekend.

St. Bonaventure also moved into the last four in, joining holdovers UConn and Stanford from the previous edition.

The conference count for DeCourcy's project field remains largely unchanged from last week, save for the Mountain West getting a third member, Colorado State, in place of Minnesota.

Nevertheless, the Big Ten dominates the field with nine teams, and the Big 12 stays in second with seven representatives. The ACC and SEC each have six teams in, with five apiece for the Pac-12 and Big East.

As noted, the MWC improves to a trio of teams, and the Atlantic 10, WCC and Missouri Valley conferences all put forth two teams apiece.

Get more from College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Big Ten Barn Burner
College Basketball

Big Ten Barn Burner

Big Ten Barn Burner
Juwan Howard took his Michigan team into Columbus and knocked off rival Ohio State in a college hoops thriller on Sunday.
1 day ago
Strength In Numbers
College Basketball

Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers
As the calendar approaches March, the Big 12 is challenging the Big Ten for the title of best conference in the country.
1 day ago
Books zig while others Zag
College Basketball

Books zig while others Zag

Books zig while others Zag
Gonzaga and Baylor are the only unbeatens left, but Sammy P says the rest of the field holds the real value in the NCAA Tournament futures market.
2 days ago
DeCourcy's Bracketology
Big Ten

DeCourcy's Bracketology

DeCourcy's Bracketology
In his latest projections, Mike DeCourcy has a Big Ten-heavy NCAA field, including top seeds Michigan and Ohio State.
3 days ago
Andy Katz's Tiers: Late-season shake-ups
College Basketball

Andy Katz's Tiers: Late-season shake-ups

Andy Katz's Tiers: Late-season shake-ups
The top remained steady, but there's movement in the middle of Andy Katz's college basketball tiers for this week.
4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks