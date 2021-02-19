Big Ten
Big Ten

Bracketology: DeCourcy says Big Ten is set to rule the NCAA Tournament

1 hour ago

With only three more Sundays until the big day -- Selection Sunday! -- it's time to take another look at how the 68-team field for the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is shaping up.

Which teams will find themselves as the top seeds? Which conferences will dominate the field when the brackets are announced March 14? FOX Sports Bracketologist Mike DeCourcy has the answers.

When compared to the previous edition of Bracketology, there are no changes at the top, with Big Ten teams Michigan and Ohio State sitting pretty along with undefeated and overall top seed Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor.

It will be interesting to see if anything changes among the top seeds after the No. 3 Wolverines and No. 4 Buckeyes face off Sunday in a huge Big Ten showdown.

But one thing is clear: DeCourcy loves the look of the Big Ten. The conference now has 10 teams in the mix, with Maryland joining Illinois, Rutgers, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue and Indiana.

The Big 12 is next, with seven projected bids, followed by the ACC and SEC, with six apiece, and the Pac-12 and Big East, with five each.

On the bubble, DeCourcy has traditional powers North Carolina and Connecticut among the last four in and a sixth Big East team (St. John's) just missing the cut.

Here's a look at DeCourcy's projected brackets:

Get more from Big Ten Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Time to Buck Up
College Football

Time to Buck Up

Time to Buck Up
Before the Big Ten title game, Ohio State QB Justin Fields joined Joel Klatt on 'Breaking the Huddle' to preview the matchup.
December 16, 2020
Big Ten Alters Six-Game Rule
College Football

Big Ten Alters Six-Game Rule

Big Ten Alters Six-Game Rule
Despite playing only five games, Ohio State will face Northwestern in the Big Ten championship on Dec. 19.
December 9, 2020
What You Need to Know: Big Ten Begins
College Football

What You Need to Know: Big Ten Begins

What You Need to Know: Big Ten Begins
Here comes the Big Ten, featuring a top 25 matchup and the return of Justin Fields in its debut weekend.
October 23, 2020
Big Questions for the Big Ten
College Football

Big Questions for the Big Ten

Big Questions for the Big Ten
Ryan Day and James Franklin joined Big Noon Kickoff Saturday, as the crew unveiled the Big Ten slate and examined the season.
September 19, 2020
Pac-12 Pushing for Winter Start
College Football

Pac-12 Pushing for Winter Start

Pac-12 Pushing for Winter Start
On the heels of a major breakthrough with COVID-19 testing, November football is now a real possibility for the Pac-12.
September 5, 2020
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks