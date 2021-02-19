Big Ten Bracketology: DeCourcy says Big Ten is set to rule the NCAA Tournament 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With only three more Sundays until the big day -- Selection Sunday! -- it's time to take another look at how the 68-team field for the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is shaping up.

Which teams will find themselves as the top seeds? Which conferences will dominate the field when the brackets are announced March 14? FOX Sports Bracketologist Mike DeCourcy has the answers.

When compared to the previous edition of Bracketology, there are no changes at the top, with Big Ten teams Michigan and Ohio State sitting pretty along with undefeated and overall top seed Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor.

It will be interesting to see if anything changes among the top seeds after the No. 3 Wolverines and No. 4 Buckeyes face off Sunday in a huge Big Ten showdown.

But one thing is clear: DeCourcy loves the look of the Big Ten. The conference now has 10 teams in the mix, with Maryland joining Illinois, Rutgers, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue and Indiana.

The Big 12 is next, with seven projected bids, followed by the ACC and SEC, with six apiece, and the Pac-12 and Big East, with five each.

On the bubble, DeCourcy has traditional powers North Carolina and Connecticut among the last four in and a sixth Big East team (St. John's) just missing the cut.

Here's a look at DeCourcy's projected brackets:

