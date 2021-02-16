College Basketball Bracketology: Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State project as No. 1s 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Selection Sunday is less than a month away, and the 68-team field is already starting to crystalize for the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Which teams will find themselves on the No. 1 line when the bracket is officially revealed March 14? FOX Sports Bracketologist Mike DeCourcy projects two Big Ten teams, Michigan and Ohio State, will join undefeated and overall top seed Gonzaga (20-0) and Baylor in the coveted No. 1 spots.

The Wolverines (14-1), who played for the first time Sunday after having five games canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, will face a big test when they travel to Columbus on Sunday for a Big Ten showdown with the Buckeyes (17-4).

DeCourcy's field has a decided Big Ten flavor, with nine teams from the conference (Illinois, Rutgers, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue, Indiana) making the cut. The Big 12 projects with seven bids, the ACC and SEC with six apiece, and the Pac-12 with five.

There are some traditional powers fighting for inclusion on the bubble, too, with North Carolina and Indiana among the last four in and Connecticut among the first four out.

Here's a full look at DeCourcy's projected brackets:

Get more from College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.