College Basketball
College Basketball

Bracketology: Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State project as No. 1s

1 hour ago

Selection Sunday is less than a month away, and the 68-team field is already starting to crystalize for the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Which teams will find themselves on the No. 1 line when the bracket is officially revealed March 14? FOX Sports Bracketologist Mike DeCourcy projects two Big Ten teams, Michigan and Ohio State, will join undefeated and overall top seed Gonzaga (20-0) and Baylor in the coveted No. 1 spots.

The Wolverines (14-1), who played for the first time Sunday after having five games canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, will face a big test when they travel to Columbus on Sunday for a Big Ten showdown with the Buckeyes (17-4).

DeCourcy's field has a decided Big Ten flavor, with nine teams from the conference (Illinois, Rutgers, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue, Indiana) making the cut. The Big 12 projects with seven bids, the ACC and SEC with six apiece, and the Pac-12 with five.

There are some traditional powers fighting for inclusion on the bubble, too, with North Carolina and Indiana among the last four in and Connecticut among the first four out.

Here's a full look at DeCourcy's projected brackets:

Get more from College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Andy Katz's Tiers: Selection Sunday Predictions
College Basketball

Andy Katz's Tiers: Selection Sunday Predictions

Andy Katz's Tiers: Selection Sunday Predictions
We're a little over a month away from Selection Sunday. Andy Katz gives his early prediction for the tournament's top 16 teams.
5 days ago
Oh, How The Mighty Have Fallen
College Basketball

Oh, How The Mighty Have Fallen

Oh, How The Mighty Have Fallen
Mark Titus looks at the down-and-out blue bloods of college hoops and discusses whether fans should be worried long-term.
6 days ago
Old School vs. New School: Titus & Tate
College Basketball

Old School vs. New School: Titus & Tate

Old School vs. New School: Titus & Tate
Titus & Tate pick their All-American teams and compare their current rosters to superstar college players of the past.
February 6
Andy Katz's Tiers: Don't Sleep on the Sleepers
College Basketball

Andy Katz's Tiers: Don't Sleep on the Sleepers

Andy Katz's Tiers: Don't Sleep on the Sleepers
The best are still the best – but there are a few teams hitting their stride with March on the horizon, writes Andy Katz.
February 4
Are Conference Tourneys In Jeopardy?
College Basketball

Are Conference Tourneys In Jeopardy?

Are Conference Tourneys In Jeopardy?
Mark Titus ponders an important topic that has been making its way to the forefront of college basketball.
February 3
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks