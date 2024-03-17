College Basketball
2024 March Madness predictions: FOX Sports writers reveal tournament brackets
Updated Mar. 17, 2024 10:27 p.m. ET
Michael Cohen
College Football and College Basketball Writer
John Fanta
College Basketball Broadcaster and Reporter

The 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament field has officially been announced, which means the most entertaining three-week stretch in sports is set to get underway.

[MORE: 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket here]

The bubble popped for several teams during conference tournament action this past week, as the likes of Oregon, North Carolina State and Duquesne all stole bids from teams that were waiting to hear their names called on Selection Sunday.

While those teams are in the Big Dance, the likes of St. John's, Seton Hall, Pitt and Oklahoma were left on the outside looking in.

But in the end, we have a loaded field of 68 teams, and it's time to fill out those brackets. 

We asked FOX Sports college basketball writers John Fanta and Michael Cohen to submit their full brackets ahead of the Big Dance.

Let's get to it!

John Fanta, college basketball broadcaster and reporter

Biggest first-round upset(s): No. 13 College of Charleston over No. 4 Alabama, No. 13 Yale over No. 4 Auburn

First No. 1 seed to lose: North Carolina (Elite Eight vs. Arizona), Purdue (Elite Eight vs. Tennessee)

Final Four: UConn, Arizona, Houston, Tennessee

National champion: UConn

Michael Cohen, college football and basketball writer

Biggest first-round upset: No. 13 Samford over No. 4 Kansas

First No. 1 seed to lose: North Carolina (Elite Eight vs. Arizona), Purdue (Elite Eight vs. Creighton)

Final Four: UConn, Arizona, Houston, Creighton

National champion: UConn

Check out the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket here.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta.

Michael Cohen covers college football and basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on the Big Ten. Follow him at @Michael_Cohen13.

