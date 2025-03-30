College Basketball 10 names to know heading into the College Basketball Crown Updated Mar. 30, 2025 10:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 College Basketball Crown is set to get underway on Monday in Las Vegas as 16 teams battle for the right to be crowned champion.

The first-year event features plenty of star power, including Eric Dixon at Villanova and Tyson Degenhart at Boise State.

Before the action gets underway, here is a look at 10 names to know heading into the College Basketball Crown.

Pierre Brooks, Butler

Brooks transferred to Butler last year after spending his first two seasons at Michigan State. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound forward has blossomed into a star, averaging 15.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season for the Bulldogs. Brooks has scored 20 or more points on nine separate occasions this year, including a 30-point performance against fellow Crown participant Georgetown.

Rafael Castro, George Washington

Castro is a double-double threat every time he steps on the court. The 6-foot-11, 220-pound junior is averaging 14.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for the Revolutionaries this season. He has posted 12 double-doubles this year, including a 22-point, 16-rebound performance in a win over A-10 foe La Salle earlier this month. A Castro vs. Degenhart matchup could be special in the opening round of the tournament.

Desmond Claude, USC

The 6-foot-6 junior guard was one of the top transfers in the Big Ten this season. After spending two seasons at Xavier, Claude made an immediate impact during his first season with the Trojans, averaging a team-high 16.3 points and 4.3 assists. He teamed up with Wesley Yates III to form one of the top backcourts in the nation this season. Look for Claude to put on a show in Sin City.

Tyson Degenhart, Boise State

One of the top players in this event, Degenhart was a first-team All-Mountain West performer this season. The do-it-all senior forward is averaging 17.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while helping lead the Broncos to an impressive 24-10 record. Degenhart recorded five double-doubles and topped the 20-point mark on 13 separate occasions this season, including a 32-point outing in a win over New Mexico.

Eric Dixon, Villanova

There isn't a better scorer in this tournament, or throughout the entire country for that matter. Dixon led all NCAA Division I players in scoring this season, averaging 23 points per game for the Wildcats, and is just eight points away from Kerry Kittle's program record for scoring (2,243 points). If the Wildcats can get past Colorado in the opening round and USC gets by Tulane, it would set up a fascinating second-round matchup between Dixon and Villanova vs. Claude and USC.

Jizzle James, Cincinnati

In addition to having the best name in the tournament, James has been the best player on a Cincinnati team that started the year 10-1 and finished 18-15. The sophomore guard is averaging 12.8 points per game this season and scored in double figures in 11 of his last 12 games. James and the Bearcats vs. DePaul should be a fascinating matchup.

Darius Johnson, UCF

Johnson was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection, averaging 16.7 points and 4.3 assists per game this season for the Knights. The 6-foot-1 senior guard is a walking bucket, scoring 20 or more points in six straight games, including a 36-point outing in a win over Oklahoma State earlier this month. Johnson and the Knights open play against Oregon State on Tuesday.

Micah Peavy, Georgetown

Peavy is one of the top players in the tournament and is a matchup nightmare for opposing teams with his 6-foot-8, 220-pound frame and guard-like skills. The Hoyas' senior is averaging 17.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 48% from the field. Peavy topped the 20-point mark in 15 games this season and is coming off a 26-point performance against fellow Crown participant DePaul in the Big East Tournament. Peavy and the Hoyas open up tournament play against Washington State on Monday.

Gabe Madsen, Utah

Madsen is the engine that makes this Utah team go, leading the Utes in points and steals this season. Madsen is averaging 15.1 points per game and should be the best player on the court when the Utes open up tournament play against Butler on Monday. A Madsen vs. Dagenhart second-round matchup could be exciting.

Brice Williams, Nebraska

Williams is one of the best offensive players in this tournament. He has the ability to get to the basket and create his own shot, using his 6-foot-7, 214-pound frame to his advantage. Williams averaged 20 points per game for the Huskers this season, which ranked third in the Big Ten and in the top 20 in the country. He was one of only three players in the conference to average 20 or more points this year. In the Huskers' road finale against Ohio State, Williams dropped 43 points in a double-overtime loss.

