College Basketball
College Basketball
2025 College Basketball Crown Schedule and Bracket
Updated Feb. 27, 2025 11:41 a.m. ET
College basketball is getting a new and exciting post-season basketball tournament this year. The College Basketball Crown will feature 16 men's teams from March 31 to April 6. The tournament will feature schools from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East, in addition to at-large participants.
Check out the full 2025 College Basketball Crown schedule below.
College Basketball Crown Schedule and Bracket
First Round
ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, March 31
- Game 1: 3 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
- Game 2: 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
- Game 3: 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
- Game 4: 11 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
Tuesday, April 1
- Game 5: 3 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
- Game 6: 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
- Game 7: 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
- Game 8: 11 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
Second Round
Wednesday, April 2
- Game 9: 7 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
- Game 10: 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
Thursday, April 3
- Game 11: 7 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
- Game 12: 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
Semifinals
Saturday, April 5
- Game 13: 7 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)
- Game 14: 9:30 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)
Final
Sunday, April 6
- Game 15: 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)
Where is the 2025 College Basketball Crown?
The 2025 College Basketball Crown will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Where can I watch the College Basketball Crown?
The 2025 College Basketball Crown will air on FOX and FS1.
How do I purchase tickets to the College Basketball Crown?
Vivid Seats will serve as the official ticket provider of the College Basketball Crown. Tickets can be purchased here.
share
recommended
-
2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Houston, winners of seven straight, move to 1-seed
Michigan State stuns Maryland with buzzer-beater from beyond half court
Breaking down the Big Ten title race, Purdue's struggles and Coach of the Year picks
-
2025 NCAA Men's Final Four odds: Who is favored to make the national semifinals?
Adrian Wojnarowski auctions 'Woj bombs' memorabilia for St. Bonaventure NIL funds
AP Top 25: Auburn holding strong atop men's poll; preseason No. 1 Kansas out
-
Final Four predictions: Keys for each team to win, players to watch, more
Georgia boosts NCAA Tournament hopes with 88-83 upset win over No. 3 Florida
What is the College Basketball Crown: Everything to know about the postseason tournament on FOX
in this topic
recommended
-
2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Houston, winners of seven straight, move to 1-seed
Michigan State stuns Maryland with buzzer-beater from beyond half court
Breaking down the Big Ten title race, Purdue's struggles and Coach of the Year picks
-
2025 NCAA Men's Final Four odds: Who is favored to make the national semifinals?
Adrian Wojnarowski auctions 'Woj bombs' memorabilia for St. Bonaventure NIL funds
AP Top 25: Auburn holding strong atop men's poll; preseason No. 1 Kansas out
-
Final Four predictions: Keys for each team to win, players to watch, more
Georgia boosts NCAA Tournament hopes with 88-83 upset win over No. 3 Florida
What is the College Basketball Crown: Everything to know about the postseason tournament on FOX