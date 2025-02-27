College Basketball 2025 College Basketball Crown Schedule and Bracket Updated Feb. 27, 2025 11:41 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

College basketball is getting a new and exciting post-season basketball tournament this year. The College Basketball Crown will feature 16 men's teams from March 31 to April 6. The tournament will feature schools from the Big Ten , Big 12 and Big East , in addition to at-large participants.

Check out the full 2025 College Basketball Crown schedule below.

College Basketball Crown Schedule and Bracket

First Round

Monday, March 31

Game 1: 3 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Game 2: 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Game 4: 11 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Tuesday, April 1

Game 5: 3 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Game 6: 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Game 7: 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Game 8: 11 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Second Round

Wednesday, April 2

Game 9: 7 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Game 10: 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Thursday, April 3

Game 11: 7 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Game 12: 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Semifinals

Saturday, April 5

Game 13: 7 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)

Game 14: 9:30 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)

Final

Sunday, April 6

Game 15: 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)

Where is the 2025 College Basketball Crown?

The 2025 College Basketball Crown will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Where can I watch the College Basketball Crown?

The 2025 College Basketball Crown will air on FOX and FS1.

How do I purchase tickets to the College Basketball Crown?

Vivid Seats will serve as the official ticket provider of the College Basketball Crown. Tickets can be purchased here .

