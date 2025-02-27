College Basketball
2025 College Basketball Crown Schedule and Bracket
Updated Feb. 27, 2025 11:41 a.m. ET

College basketball is getting a new and exciting post-season basketball tournament this year. The College Basketball Crown will feature 16 men's teams from March 31 to April 6. The tournament will feature schools from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East, in addition to at-large participants. 

Check out the full 2025 College Basketball Crown schedule below.

First Round

Monday, March 31

  • Game 1: 3 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
  • Game 2: 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
  • Game 3: 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
  • Game 4: 11 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Tuesday, April 1

  • Game 5: 3 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
  • Game 6: 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
  • Game 7: 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
  • Game 8: 11 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Second Round

Wednesday, April 2

  • Game 9: 7 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
  • Game 10: 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Thursday, April 3

  • Game 11: 7 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)
  • Game 12: 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Semifinals

Saturday, April 5

  • Game 13: 7 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)
  • Game 14: 9:30 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)

Final

Sunday, April 6

  • Game 15: 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)

Where is the 2025 College Basketball Crown?

The 2025 College Basketball Crown will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Where can I watch the College Basketball Crown?

The 2025 College Basketball Crown will air on FOX and FS1.

How do I purchase tickets to the College Basketball Crown?

Vivid Seats will serve as the official ticket provider of the College Basketball Crown. Tickets can be purchased here.

