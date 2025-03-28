College Basketball 2025 College Basketball Crown: Picks and analysis from FOX Sports talent Published Mar. 28, 2025 8:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 College Basketball Crown is set to get underway on Monday in Las Vegas. That means it's time for college hoops fans to break out their pens and paper and fill out their brackets before the first game tips off at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.

The 16-team bracket features teams spread across the following seven conferences: Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, WCC, Mountain West, A-10 and AAC.

Arizona State , Cincinnati , UCF , Utah and Colorado represent the Big 12, while Georgetown, Villanova , DePaul and Butler are from the Big East. Nebraska and USC will join the event from the Big Ten. Washington State and Oregon State both hail from the WCC, and Boise State comes from the Mountain West. Rounding out the field is George Washington from the A-10 and Tulane from the AAC.

Before the action gets underway, we asked members of our FOX Sports college basketball broadcast team to provide their expert picks.

Let's get to it!

LaPhonso Ellis, college basketball analyst

LaPhonso Ellis' bracket analysis:



On Butler: Butler's ability to switch 1-5 with one of the Big East's BEST all-around defenders, Jahmyl Telfort, and most versatile offensive players, Pierre Brooks, will be too much for Utah.

On Boise State: Senior stud Tyson Degenhart is on a roll, scoring 22 points in each of his last two games. He will carry the Broncos to a first-round win over George Washington.

On Nebraska: The Cornhuskers feature a super duo of big-time scorer Brice Williams and do-everything forward Juwan Gary. Those two are poised to will the Cornhuskers to the Crown finals.

On USC: USC's small-ball offensive attack, led by super transfer Desmond Claude and talented freshman Wesley Yates, will catapult USC to the finals. Look for the Trojans to defeat Nebraska for the second time this season and become the first-ever Crown Tournament champions.

Kevin Kugler, play-by-play announcer

Kevin Kugler's bracket analysis:

On Villanova: Villanova boasts one of the best scorers in college basketball in Eric Dixon. This team can be dangerous if they can put it all together in Las Vegas.

On Nebraska: Nebraska was a team that was ticketed for the Big Dance until some end-of-season struggles. They've lost close game after close game, but with a big-time scorer in Brice Williams, perhaps luck will be on their side in Las Vegas.

On Cincinnati: Cincinnati has had some big-time wins this year, beating NCAA tourney teams BYU, Baylor, and Xavier. Wes Miller's team is hoping to find that magic again in the desert.

On Georgetown: Georgetown is continuing to build under Ed Cooley, and this is a great opportunity for the Hoyas to continue to grow.

On Boise State: Boise State was one of the biggest snubs for the Big Dance. The Broncos won nine of their last 11 games and made the finals of the Mountain West Tournament. With eight Quad 1 wins, this is a team that has the talent to win the Crown.

Nick Bahe, college basketball analyst

Nick Bahe's bracket analysis:

On Boise State: Boise State probably should have been an NCAA Tournament team. I love Tyson Degenhart, while Alvaro Cardenas is probably the best point guard you maybe don't know a ton about. He is a baller. I think Boise State is hungry to get back onto the court.

On Nebraska: Brice Williams is a walking bucket. I think Nerbaska is anxious to get that nasty taste out of their mouth of struggling down the stretch.

On UCF: Central Florida is a team that likes to get out and run and play fast. I think Central Florida will be able to establish that tempo.

On Villanova: Eric Dixon is the leading scorer in the country. He should be able to get easy baskets in this tournament.

John Fanta , college basketball broadcaster and reporter

John Fanta's bracket analysis:

On Boise State: I thought Boise State should have been in the NCAA Tournament. It's the Crown's gain. Tyson Degenhart is a stud.

On Nebraska: This Nebraska team earned a couple of marquee wins this season: UCLA, Oregon, Illinois. They have put together some results. I like the Huskers behind Juwan Gary and Brice Williams.

On Cincinnati: I like this Cincinnati team and the Bearcats' defense. I think Wes Miller is going to get his team ready for this.

On USC: I love the Trojans in this tournament. I think Eric Musselman has his group in the right mindset. I love Desmond Claude.

