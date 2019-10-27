The Latest: Patriots, 49ers stay perfect going into Week 9

The Latest on Week 8 of the NFL regular season (all times EDT):

7:40 p.m.

Both of the NFL’s remaining undefeated teams will take that distinction into Week 9.

The New England Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns 27-13 in coach Bill Belichick’s 300th career victory, playoffs included. The San Francisco 49ers rolled past Carolina, ending the Panthers‘ four-game winning streak with a 51-13 thumping.

The Patriots are 8-0, while the 49ers are 7-0 with their open week already behind them.

San Francisco is up next in trying to keep the perfect record intact, facing Arizona in an NFC West matchup Thursday night. New England plays AFC North-leading Baltimore next Sunday.