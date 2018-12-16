Bills missing running backs McCoy and Ivory

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is out against the New England Patriots.

The sixth-leading rusher in the NFL is inactive for a second straight game with a sprained left ankle.

Rookie Jaylen Samuels and former Patriot Stevan Ridley will split carries against New England. Wide receiver Eli Rogers will make his 2018 debut for Pittsburgh. Rogers hasn’t played since tearing the ACL in his right knee in a playoff loss to Jacksonville.

In the only other late-afternoon kickoff, the San Francisco 49ers will have starting running back Matt Breida and receiver Marquise Goodwin available against Seattle.

Breida was listed as questionable with an ankle injury and Goodwin was questionable with a calf injury but both are active.

The Seahawks will be without guard D.J. Fluker, who was doubtful with a hamstring injury but receiver Doug Baldwin will play despite being listed as questionable with a hip injury.

Here’s the full list of inactives for the Week 15 games: