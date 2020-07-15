Derrick Henry reaches 4-year, $50M deal with the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans and star running back Derrick Henry have reportedly agreed to a 4-year, $50 million deal with $25.5 million guaranteed, completing the deal just before Wednesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Tennessee announced the contract, but did not disclose the exact details.

Derrick Henry and the #Titans have agreed on a four-year, $50 million deal. (per multiple reports) pic.twitter.com/u0WkNftszf Article continues below ... — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 15, 2020

The Titans placed Henry on the non-exclusive franchise tag before the start of free agency, and the 1-year deal that was scheduled to pay him $10.3 million will be replaced with the new, multi-year contract.

Technicality update: Titans RB Derrick Henry’s new contract did not show up on today’s NFL wire, per sources. However, Henry already signed his franchise tender, so today’s new deal counts as a contract renegotiation and those don’t appear on NFL’s waiver wire like a new contract — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2020

Under the new deal, Henry will earn an average of $12.5 million per year, making him the NFL’s fifth-highest paid running back, behind Carolina Panthers‘ Christian McCaffrey ($16 million), the Dallas Cowboys‘ Ezekiel Elliott ($15 million), the New York Jets’ Le’Veon Bell ($13.1 million), and the Houston Texans‘ David Johnson ($13 million).

Henry had a breakout 2019 season, carrying the Titans (9-7) to the AFC championship game.

Derrick Henry rushed for 1,273 yards in the 8-game span from Week 10 through the Divisional Playoffs last season. That is the 3rd-most rushing yards in ANY 8-game span (including the playoffs) in NFL history (h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/CSFUfiPwAG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 15, 2020

‪Henry secured the NFL’s rushing title in the final week of the 2019 season, finishing the year with 1,540 yards and 16 TDs, both tops in the league. His 5.1 yards per carry also led the league.

In Week 17, he rushed for 211 yards and 3 TDs to help Tennessee qualify for the playoffs, and Henry continued his dominance in the postseason, leading the Titans to two upset playoff victories: at New England in the AFC Wild Card Round and at Baltimore in the AFC Divisional Round.

Against the Patriots, he rushed for 182 yards and a TD, and against the Ravens, he put up 195 yards on the ground and one passing TD.

DERRICK HENRY WITH THE JUMP THROW TD!!! Somewhere Tim Tebow is smiling! pic.twitter.com/vVGney0Y3g — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 12, 2020

After last season, Henry was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time and was a Second Team All-Pro selection.

He’s now posted consecutive seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards, after tallying 1,059 yards and 12 TDs in 2018.

Derrick Henry has dominated the 2nd half of the season since he entered the NFL in 2016: Games 9-16:

• 2,374 rush yards (leads NFL)

• 27 rush TD (leads NFL) Maybe the craziest part, Henry only had 4 career starts before 2018. pic.twitter.com/4nW0zqRGRd — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) July 15, 2020

During the 2020 offseason, the Titans signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a 4-year, $118 million, and Tannehill immediately began to advocate for Henry to receive a big pay day as well.

“I respect Derrick. I love playing with Derrick and think he played his tail off last year and should be paid. So you know, anytime a teammate gets paid, that’s something that I get excited about. Especially a guy who worked extremely hard and lays it on the line each and every week.”

.@Titans Quarterback Ryan Tannehill discussed signing a new deal in Tennessee and how Derrick Henry deserves that long-term contract… "So much to love about what's going on in Tennessee." 👇AUDIO👇| #Titans | #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/BMnUZeNk6v — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 14, 2020

On Wednesday, Tannehill got his wish, as did Henry and Titans fans everywhere.