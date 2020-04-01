By far my best bet is the Eagles, where its star QB, Carson Wentz, has had three of his four NFL seasons ended prematurely by injury.

What’s not to love about Philadelphia for Cam? The Eagles are a good franchise with a strong culture and undoubtedly will be a contender in the NFC once again. Three years ago, the Eagles turned to a backup QB in the aforementioned Foles to guide them to a Super Bowl when Wentz’s MVP season ended due to a torn ACL suffered against the Rams in Week 15.

In a January home playoff game, Wentz went down in the first quarter against the Seahawks, and 40-year old backup Josh McCown couldn’t get the job done.

Cam Newton could have. He's the perfect fit for a Philly team that should have a title on the mind year in and year out, especially with the threat of injury to Wentz always looming.