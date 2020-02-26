Utah faces Boston, aims to halt 3-game slide

Boston Celtics (40-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (36-21, fifth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks to break its three-game losing streak when the Jazz take on Boston.

The Jazz have gone 20-8 at home. Utah ranks fourth in the NBA with 36.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.8.

The Celtics have gone 17-12 away from home. Boston ranks fifth in the league scoring 15.6 fast break points per game. Jaylen Brown leads the Celtics averaging 4.7.

The Jazz and Celtics match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Ingles leads the Jazz with 5.2 assists and scores 9.9 points per game. Donovan Mitchell has averaged 21.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 43.7 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Celtics. Brown has averaged 17.6 points and totaled 4.6 rebounds while shooting 39.6 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 109.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 118.2 points, 47.3 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 43.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Nigel Williams-Goss: out (quad).

Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (hip), Kemba Walker: day to day (knee).