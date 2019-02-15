The Latest: Mavs’ Luka Doncic picks an international ‘Fab 5’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on NBA All-Star Weekend (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

Seth Curry has a bold prediction as to who will win the NBA 3-point contest on Saturday night.

“Me, me, I will,” Curry confidently told The Associated Press on Friday at the NBA’s Day of Service at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Curry will be competing in his first NBA 3-point contest against a solid field that includes older brother Stephen Curry, who won the event in 2015 and is third all-time in NBA history with 2,365 3-pointers made.

Seth Curry says, “I want to win it for myself and my family” saying it has been a goal of his to win the event since he watched his father Dell Curry compete in it at the 1992 All-Star game.

Stephen Curry sees the outcome a little differently. When he was asked who’s going to win, he responded, “Oh I am.”

Game on.