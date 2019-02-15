The Latest: Mavs’ Luka Doncic picks an international ‘Fab 5’

<p> FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) reacts after making a three-point shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, in Dallas. The step-back 3-pointer is the perfect weapon for the modern NBA, practically a necessity in a game where the ability to find space to shoot from behind the arc is more valued than ever before. Doncic has ridden it to stardom on both sides of the Atlantic.(AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File) </p>

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on NBA All-Star Weekend (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

Seth Curry has a bold prediction as to who will win the NBA 3-point contest on Saturday night.

“Me, me, I will,” Curry confidently told The Associated Press on Friday at the NBA’s Day of Service at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Curry will be competing in his first NBA 3-point contest against a solid field that includes older brother Stephen Curry, who won the event in 2015 and is third all-time in NBA history with 2,365 3-pointers made.

Seth Curry says, “I want to win it for myself and my family” saying it has been a goal of his to win the event since he watched his father Dell Curry compete in it at the 1992 All-Star game.

Stephen Curry sees the outcome a little differently. When he was asked who’s going to win, he responded, “Oh I am.”

Game on.