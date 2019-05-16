The Latest: Combine scene is a who’s-who of basketball

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the NBA draft combine (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

North Carolina State signee Jalen Lecque hopes to convince NBA teams he is ready to make the preps-to-pros jump.

A gifted guard known for soaring dunks that have made him a social media sensation with 343,000 Instagram followers, Lecque declared for the draft last month after committing to the Wolfpack. But he is also viewed as a work in progress, someone who will need time to develop rather than make an immediate impact.

Whether he stays in the draft largely hinges on the feedback he gets following this week’s NBA combine.

Lecque says, “It’s really just based on me. If I feel like after this combine I really feel confident I’m going to get picked in a great situation, I’m going to go.”

He says a great situation would “just a team that likes me, a team that I can see that really needs me or wants me — either or.”

Lecque is from the Bronx in New York and joined New Hampshire prep powerhouse Brewster Academy for his fifth year of high school after spending the previous season in North Carolina.

He turns 19 next month and can still go to North Carolina State if he doesn’t like the feedback he gets from the NBA. He has to decide by May 29, the NCAA’s withdrawal deadline for players who wish to maintain their eligibility.