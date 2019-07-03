The Latest: AP source: Markieff Morris to sign with Pistons

The Latest on NBA free agency (all times EDT):

5:35 p.m.

A person familiar with the situation says the Detroit Pistons and Markieff Morris have agreed on a two-year contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal cannot be signed until Saturday.

Morris has averaged 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds during his eight-year career. The 6-foot-10 forward played a career-low 58 games last season, limited by a neck injury, for Washington and Oklahoma City. Morris averaged a career-high 15.3 points with the Phoenix Suns during the 2014-15 season and has scored at least 11.5 points per game in five seasons.

He is the twin brother of free agent Marcus Morris, who previously played for the Pistons.

Earlier this week, former NBA MVP Derrick Rose agreed to sign a two-year, $15 million contract in Detroit.

— Reporting by AP Sports Writer Larry Lage