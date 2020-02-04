Minnesota plays Atlanta, looks to break home skid

Atlanta Hawks (13-38, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (15-34, 14th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Atlanta looking to break its seven-game home skid.

The Timberwolves are 6-18 in home games. Minnesota has a 13-33 record when allowing over 100 points.

The Hawks are 5-21 on the road. Atlanta has a 1-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Timberwolves won the last matchup between these two squads 125-113 on Nov. 25. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points to help lead Minnesota to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is shooting 50.8 percent and averaging 26.9 points. Andrew Wiggins has averaged 19.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 44.2 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Trae Young leads the Hawks averaging 9.0 assists while scoring 29.2 points per game. Jeff Teague has averaged 4.4 assists and scored 6.6 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 0-10, averaging 110.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 50.1 percent shooting.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 116.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points on 49.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Allen Crabbe: day to day (left knee), Jake Layman: out (toe).

Hawks: Bruno Fernando: out (calf), Cameron Reddish: out (concussion protocol), Chandler Parsons: out (concussion/whiplash), Alex Len: out (hip), DeAndre’ Bembry: out (hand), De’Andre Hunter: out (ankle), Jabari Parker: out (shoulder).