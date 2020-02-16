All-Star Saturday was all about Kobe

The NBA just gets it.

Adam Silver announces the #NBAAllStar Game MVP trophy will be named after Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/xL4ViOE74Z — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 16, 2020

So far, the most special moment of 2020 All-Star Weekend happened on Saturday, before the electrifying Skills Challenge, 3-Point Shootout and Dunk Contest.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced today that the Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP Award has been permanently named for the late Kobe Bryant, an 18-time All-Star who won a record-tying four All-Star Game MVP awards. pic.twitter.com/fJ9RWEwVe9 — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2020

Since the passing of Kobe Bryant on Jan. 26, the NBA and its community haven’t missed a beat in honoring the NBA legend, and All-Star Weekend has featured several unique tributes to Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims of a fatal helicopter crash.

The tribute patches to Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant & Calabasas crash victims & stripe for David Stern on 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend jerseys pic.twitter.com/AqXdH2r2AP — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 14, 2020

Those special tributes began on Friday night, prior to the All-Star Celebrity Game.

24.2 seconds of silence was held before the All-Star Celebrity Game to honor Kobe Bryant and David Stern. pic.twitter.com/MlgJkjD9Mr — ESPN (@espn) February 15, 2020

A second tribute to Bryant was held before Friday’s Rising Stars Game, led by Bryant’s close friend and former teammate Pau Gasol, as well as Kobe’s friend and WNBA legend Sue Bird.

Pau Gasol and Sue Bird discuss the impact that David Stern and Kobe Bryant had on the game of basketball, prior to #NBARisingStars. pic.twitter.com/TRt61DdLVm — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2020

Lastly, prior to All-Star Saturday Night, Bryant’s friend and rival Dwayne Wade, and Candace Parker – another WNBA legend and friend of Kobe’s – led the crowd in a moment of silence.

Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker lead the crowd in honoring David Stern, Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant during a 24.2 second clock run up. pic.twitter.com/G0GCpnPhqF — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, players, former players and others paid their respects to Bryant, including reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"He was the Michael Jordan of our generation."@Giannis_An34 shares what Kobe Bryant meant to him and his entire generation. pic.twitter.com/dLWSNt5i28 — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 15, 2020

NBA on TNT created a special video to honor Bryant prior to Saturday night’s festivities.

“We love you and we will continue to keep your spirit alive in all that we do.” @TheJetOnTNT teams up with @common, @chadwickboseman and more to pay tribute to Kobe. pic.twitter.com/hNa31lsI0M — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 15, 2020

A few poignant moments honoring Kobe happened away from the All-Star festivities as well.

At Michael Jordan’s birthday party, there was a memorial dedicated to No. 24.

They made this Kobe Bryant jersey out of flowers at Michael Jordan’s birthday party in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/7ZE7CsjsZJ — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 15, 2020

At the party, Kobe’s good friend Carmelo Anthony paid his respects.

.@carmeloanthony took the time to add flowers to a Kobe Bryant tribute at Michael Jordan's party 🌸👏 (via chaddddad/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/SWvejxL8dv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 15, 2020

Wade paid his respects to Bryant at a separate memorial in Chicago.

“I miss you and I love you. Thank you for inspiring me to be great.” @DwyaneWade pays his respects to Kobe Bryant at a memorial in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/a9FYAWiiFY — First Take (@FirstTake) February 14, 2020

Turning to Sunday’s All-Star Game, the NBA changed the rules of the showcase game to honor Kobe.

This year we’ve changed the game! Learn about the new format for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game before #TeamLeBron takes on #TeamGiannis tonight at 8pm/et on TNT in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/TumgqNRTla — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2020

At halftime, a special musical tribute will be held for Bryant as well.

Don't miss a special @maroon5 performance from the NBAonTNT American Express Road Show during pregame on TNT! 👀 pic.twitter.com/VmAEMyUbCZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2020

All-Star Weekend is, in fact, the best possible weekend to honor Bryant, considering the impact he had on the All-Star festivities during his 20-year NBA career.

🌟 18x NBA All-Star

🌟 4x NBA All-Star Game MVP Kobe Bryant’s #NBAAllStar Game mixtape! 2020 NBA All-Star Game coverage begins 8pm/et on TNT. pic.twitter.com/jGytckrNbo — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 16, 2020

Arguably Bryant’s most impactful All-Star moment – besides winning four All-Star Game MVP awards, tied for the most in NBA history – was his victory in the 1997 Slam Dunk Contest.

18-year-old rookie Kobe Bryant captured the memorable 1997 Slam Dunk Contest title. 🌟: #StateFarmSaturday

📺: 8pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/W8wMkJ0C4G — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 15, 2020

Bryant was even scheduled to play a role in this year’s dunk contest, with former teammate and current Los Angeles Laker Dwight Howard.

Dwight Howard's plan on that second dunk was to have Kobe Bryant bring him the Superman cape. Once Bryant did that, Howard planned to show Bryant the 24 on his chest. He said Bryant had agreed to do it. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) February 16, 2020

Not only is Kobe forever immortalized at All-Star Weekend, he’s soon to be immortalized in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Congratulations to 18x @NBAAllStar, 5x @NBA Champion and 2x NBA Finals MVP #20HoopClass finalist Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/92LKIEfutF — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) February 14, 2020

Congratulations, Kobe. We miss you immensely, and this weekend is all for you.