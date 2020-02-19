Detroit hosts NBA leader Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks (46-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (19-38, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons face the top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks.

Article continues below ...

The Pistons are 5-9 against opponents in the Central Division. Detroit is 6-21 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 42.4 rebounds per game.

The Bucks are 11-1 against opponents from the Central Division. Milwaukee is 31-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 127-103 in the last matchup on Dec. 4. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 35 points, and Andre Drummond led Detroit with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Rose leads the Pistons scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Christian Wood is shooting 50.3 percent and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 20.4 points per game and shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc. Eric Bledsoe has averaged 17.9 points and added 5.5 rebounds while shooting 48.9 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 101.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 119.9 points, 52.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 41.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Blake Griffin: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees).

Bucks: Kyle Korver: day to day (back), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (personal), George Hill: day to day (hamstring).