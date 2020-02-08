Denver takes on Phoenix following Jokic’s 30-21 game

Denver Nuggets (36-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (21-31, 12th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Phoenix Suns after Nikola Jokic’s 30-point, 21-rebound performance in the Nuggets’ 98-95 victory against the Jazz.

The Suns are 12-22 in conference play. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference with 14.2 fast break points per game led by Devin Booker averaging 4.2.

The Nuggets are 23-8 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is 33-11 when scoring more than 100 points.

The Nuggets won the last meeting between these two teams 113-111 on Dec. 23. Jamal Murray scored 28 points to help lead Denver to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker leads the Suns scoring 26.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. has averaged 22.6 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 46.1 percent over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Murray ranks second on the Nuggets averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers while scoring 18 points per game and shooting 33.2 percent from beyond the arc. Jokic has averaged 25.3 points and collected 12 rebounds while shooting 52.6 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 3-7, averaging 109.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.5 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 47.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Ty Jerome: day to day (calf), Tyler Johnson: day to day (calf), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Dario Saric: day to day (ankle), Aron Baynes: out (hip).

Nuggets: Jordan McRae: day to day (ankle), Mason Plumlee: out (foot), Bol Bol: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (right ankle), Paul Millsap: day to day (left knee contusion), Jerami Grant: day to day (ankle), Will Barton: day to day (knee).