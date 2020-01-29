Charlotte visits Washington after Beal’s 47-point showing

Charlotte Hornets (16-31, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (15-31, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Bradley Beal scored 47 points in the Wizards’ 151-131 loss to the Bucks.

The Wizards are 10-19 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is 12-31 when allowing 100 or more points.

The Hornets have gone 11-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is 2-18 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Hornets defeated the Wizards 114-107 in their last meeting on Dec. 10. Devonte’ Graham led Charlotte with 29 points, and Davis Bertans paced Washington scoring 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal has averaged 28.6 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Wizards. Ish Smith has averaged 9.4 points and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Graham leads the Hornets averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 18.3 points per game and shooting 38.2 percent from beyond the arc. Terry Rozier has averaged 4.5 assists and scored 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 115.6 points, 41 rebounds, 25 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.5 points on 50.9 percent shooting.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 100.2 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 48.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Garrison Mathews: out (ankle), Jordan McRae: day to day (ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Hornets: None listed.