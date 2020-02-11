Cavaliers take on the Hawks on 6-game skid

Atlanta Hawks (15-40, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (13-40, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to end its six-game slide when the Cavaliers take on Atlanta.

The Cavaliers are 8-28 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland averages 44.2 rebounds per game and is 3-17 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The Hawks are 8-27 in conference play. Atlanta has a 1-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 121-118 in the last matchup on Dec. 23. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 25 points, and Trae Young led Atlanta with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 17.7 points per game while shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc. Larry Nance Jr. is shooting 52.5 percent and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Young is averaging 29.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Hawks. John Collins has averaged 24.8 points and 11.4 rebounds while shooting 66.8 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 108 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120 points on 51.6 percent shooting.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 121.9 points, 43 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.8 points on 49.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ante Zizic: out (illness).

Hawks: Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Clint Capela: out (heel), DeAndre’ Bembry: day to day (hand).