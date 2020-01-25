Brooklyn visits Detroit on 6-game road slide

Brooklyn Nets (18-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (17-29, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits Detroit looking to stop its six-game road losing streak.

The Pistons are 12-21 in conference games. Detroit is seventh in the NBA with 49.7 points in the paint led by Andre Drummond averaging 14.

The Nets are 12-13 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn averages 48.4 rebounds per game and is 12-11 when winning the rebounding battle.

The Pistons won the last meeting between these two teams 113-109 on Nov. 2. Drummond scored 25 points to help lead Detroit to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Svi Mykhailiuk ranks second on the Pistons with 2.0 made 3-pointers and averages 8.5 points while shooting 43.2 percent from beyond the arc. Derrick Rose is shooting 53.4 percent and averaging 23.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 26.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Nets. Taurean Prince has averaged 2.4 made 3-pointers and scored 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 112.6 points, 41.5 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 105.3 points, 47.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.6 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Bruce Brown: day to day (illness), Tony Snell: day to day (illness), Blake Griffin: out (knee), Andre Drummond: day to day (lip), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees).

Nets: Nicolas Claxton: day to day (shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles), DeAndre Jordan: day to day (finger).