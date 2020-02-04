Brooklyn puts home win streak on the line against Golden State

Golden State Warriors (12-39, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (22-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts Golden State aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Nets have gone 14-12 at home. Brooklyn averages 47.8 rebounds per game and is 6-19 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The Warriors are 5-22 in road games. Golden State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Harris is second on the Nets with 2.4 made 3-pointers and averages 13.7 points while shooting 40.5 percent from beyond the arc. Jarrett Allen has averaged 9.5 rebounds and added 11.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Draymond Green ranks third on the Warriors averaging 6.2 assists while scoring 8.5 points per game. Alec Burks has averaged 17.2 points and five rebounds while shooting 37.9 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 112.9 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 113.9 points, 41.5 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points on 49.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D’Angelo Russell: out (quad), Stephen Curry: out (hand).