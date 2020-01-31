Boston puts home win streak on the line against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (31-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (32-15, third in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Celtics face Philadelphia.

The Celtics are 6-5 against division opponents. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference with 15.2 fast break points per game led by Jaylen Brown averaging 4.4.

The 76ers are 9-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Philadelphia is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Ben Simmons averaging 4.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The 76ers defeated the Celtics 109-98 in their last meeting on Jan. 9. Josh Richardson led Philadelphia with 29 points, and Kemba Walker paced Boston scoring 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is second on the Celtics with 6.9 rebounds and averages 21.5 points. Walker has averaged 20.2 points and totaled 3.9 rebounds while shooting 39.6 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

Joel Embiid has shot 48 percent and is averaging 23.3 points for the 76ers. Simmons has averaged 22.3 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 63.2 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 104.5 points, 44.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: day to day (hip), Enes Kanter: day to day (hip).

76ers: Josh Richardson: out (hamstring), Al Horford: day to day (knee).