Beal, Washington set for matchup with Chicago

Washington Wizards (20-34, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (19-38, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: 0; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal leads Washington into a matchup against Chicago. He ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 29.1 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 13-25 against Eastern Conference teams. Chicago ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 49.3 points in the paint per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 9.9.

The Wizards are 14-20 in conference games. Washington allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 119.7 points and allowing opponents to shoot 48.6 percent.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Wizards won 126-114 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Beal led Washington with 30 points, and LaVine led Chicago with 41 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Satoransky leads the Bulls with 5.3 assists and scores 10.1 points per game. Thaddeus Young is shooting 52.4 percent and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Beal leads the Wizards averaging 6.1 assists while scoring 29.1 points per game. Davis Bertans has averaged 2.9 made 3-pointers and scored 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 109.5 points, 40.1 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points on 51.8 percent shooting.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 118.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Denzel Valentine: out (hamstring), Luke Kornet: day to day (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out (shoulder), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (knee), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

Wizards: John Wall: out (left torn achilles).