Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee against Miami after a 41-20 game

Milwaukee Bucks (52-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (38-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 41-point, 20-rebound performance in the Bucks’ 93-85 win against the Hornets.

The Heat are 25-9 in Eastern Conference games. Miami averages 14.8 turnovers and is 23-10 in games when losing the turnover battle.

The Bucks have gone 33-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee has a 35-1 record against opponents below .500.

The Heat won the last meeting between these two teams 131-126 on Oct. 26. Goran Dragic scored 25 points to help lead Miami to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is averaging 20.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo has averaged 17.8 points and added 10.9 rebounds while shooting 53.8 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

Antetokounmpo has shot 55.4 percent and is averaging 29.9 points for the Bucks. Donte DiVincenzo has averaged 5.9 rebounds and added 8.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 115.5 points, 43 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 117.3 points, 54.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points on 40.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Meyers Leonard: out (ankle), Tyler Herro: out (right ankle).

Bucks: Kyle Korver: out (back), Khris Middleton: out (neck).