Joc Pederson’s solo home run helps Dodgers force Game 7

Joc Pederson's solo home run in the 7th inning helps LA fend off Houston 3-1 in Game 6, forcing the first ever Game 7 in the history of Dodger Stadium.

Hide Transcript

COMMENTATOR: 1-2.

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

Pederson hits it the air to left. Back at the wall, it's gone!

[APPLAUSE]

Pederson with his third of the World Series. And he's made it 3-1, Dodgers in the 7th.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

More MLB Videos

George Springer talks World Series Game 7: 'This is for everything'

George Springer talks World Series Game 7: 'This is for everything'

4 hours ago

'It's all or nothing': Cody Bellinger describes the Dodgers' mindset prior to Game 7 of the World Series

'It's all or nothing': Cody Bellinger describes the Dodgers' mindset prior to Game 7 of the World Series

4 hours ago

'All bets are off': Astros manager A. J. Hinch talks Game 7 with Ken Rosenthal

'All bets are off': Astros manager A. J. Hinch talks Game 7 with Ken Rosenthal

4 hours ago

Dave Roberts talks Dodgers strategy going into World Series Game 7

Dave Roberts talks Dodgers strategy going into World Series Game 7

4 hours ago

Carlos Correa tells the MLB on FOX crew how he managed to win a World Series and plan an engagement

Carlos Correa tells the MLB on FOX crew how he managed to win a World Series and plan an engagement

4 hours ago

World Series MVP George Springer shares his high and low points of the postseason

World Series MVP George Springer shares his high and low points of the postseason

4 hours ago

More MLB Videos»