Joc Pederson’s solo home run helps Dodgers force Game 7
Joc Pederson's solo home run in the 7th inning helps LA fend off Houston 3-1 in Game 6, forcing the first ever Game 7 in the history of Dodger Stadium.
COMMENTATOR: 1-2.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
Pederson hits it the air to left. Back at the wall, it's gone!
[APPLAUSE]
Pederson with his third of the World Series. And he's made it 3-1, Dodgers in the 7th.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
