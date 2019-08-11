Dodgers go deep 4 times off Mike Leake in 9-3 win over Arizona
Dodgers had the long ball going this afternoon as Cody Bellinger and Will Smith go deep and Justin Turner adds two of his own. LA tops Arizona 9-3.
