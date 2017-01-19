The Latest: George W. Bush says ill parents “much better”

HOUSTON (AP) The Latest on the hospitalizations of former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Former President George W. Bush says his father, the 41st president George H.W. Bush, and mother, Barbara Bush, are doing ”much better” as they’re being treated for illnesses at Houston Methodist Hospital.

The nation’s 43rd president, in his first comments since his parents have been hospitalized, offers thanks on Instagram for messages ”of love and support for Mother and Dad,” that supporters’ prayers are working because ”41 and Mom are doing much better today and fighting on.”

George H.W. Bush is being treated for pneumonia. Barbara Bush is recovering from bronchitis.

The younger Bush says he and his wife, former first lady Laura Bush, ”look forward to representing them” at Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday in Washington.

—

1:40 p.m.

Former President George H.W. Bush may be hospitalized and in intensive care, but the 41st president’s twitter account is active, offering ”hearty congrats” to former Houston Astros baseball player Jeff Bagwell on his election to the baseball Hall of Fame.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath says while the 92-year-old Bush didn’t physically type the tweet Thursday, he did approve it from his room at Houston’s Methodist Hospital.

Bush calls the Astros’ slugging first baseman a ”good friend and great player” and that his election Wednesday into Cooperstown is well deserved.

Bush also was a first baseman when he attended Yale, and was captain of the Yale team that played in the first College World Series in 1947. As president, he kept his first baseman’s glove in his desk in the Oval Office, and he and Barbara Bush frequently have attended Astros games since he left the White House.

—

11:40 a.m.

A spokesman says doctors are evaluating former President George H.W. Bush before they remove a breathing tube.

Spokesman Jim McGrath says Thursday that Bush remains in intensive care at Houston Methodist Hospital while he’s being treated for pneumonia after what McGrath says was a ”good night’s rest.”

McGrath also says that former first lady Barbara Bush feels ”1,000 percent better” after antibiotics and some rest. She’s being treated for bronchitis. She checked into the same hospital as her husband Wednesday after recent weeks of fatigue and coughing.

McGrath says doctors are hopeful the nation’s 41st president can be discharged from intensive care in a few days.

—

9 a.m.

A spokesman says the 91-year-old wife of former President George H.W. Bush is being treated for bronchitis.

Former first lady Barbara Bush was experiencing fatigue and coughing when she checked into Houston Methodist Hospital on Wednesday, just days after her 92-year-old husband was admitted for treatment of pneumonia.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in an email that an update on their conditions is expected Thursday morning.

The nation’s 41st president was moved to an intensive care unit at the hospital on Wednesday after undergoing a procedure to clear his airway.

Bronchitis is known to follow a cough or flu and cause infection or swelling of bronchial tubes. It can be treated with antibiotics.

—

6:10 a.m.

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, are receiving well wishes from around the world as they remain hospitalized in Houston.

The 41st president is in intensive care at Houston Methodist Hospital for pneumonia and the former first lady was admitted to the hospital Wednesday after experiencing fatigue and coughing.

Former President Bill Clinton wrote on Twitter: ”41 and Barbara – thinking about you both and sending wishes for a speedy recovery. Love, 42.”

Both President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama sent their well wishes to the Bushes as well. Trump said on Twitter that he is looking forward to the couple’s quick recovery, while Obama said at a press conference Wednesday that the Bushes ”are as fine a couple as we know.”

—

12:15 a.m.

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, remain hospitalized in Houston, where he is in intensive care for pneumonia and she is being watched after complaining of fatigue and coughing.

A family spokesman says the 92-year-old former president went into the ICU on Wednesday and underwent a procedure on his airway. Bush was stable and resting comfortably at Houston Methodist Hospital.

The spokesman later told The Associated Press that doctors were happy with how the procedure went. Bush was first admitted to the hospital Saturday for shortness of breath.

Barbara Bush, who is 91, had not been feeling well for a couple of weeks and decided to seek treatment. The spokesman described the move as precautionary.