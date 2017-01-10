Cleveland, OH—The American League champion Cleveland Indians on Tuesday announced their broadcast schedule for 2017 Cactus League play in Arizona, a schedule that opens against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark on Feb. 25.

Eight games will be televised on SportsTime Ohio, while 15 games will be broadcast on the Indians Radio Network, including 10 on WTAM 1100 AM, 2 on WMMS 100.7 FM and 3 on 99X 99.1 FM.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Goodyear, AZ, on February 12, and the full squad reports on February 16.

TICKET ON SALE

Single-game tickets for Tribe Spring Training games are on sale now – only at Indians.com/Spring.

PROMOTIONAL DAYS/SPECIAL EVENTS

2017 at Goodyear Ballpark includes many promotions and special events, including player autographs, a Corey Kluber All-Star bobblehead, Catch on the Field, Kids Days Sundays and more. The full promotional/special event calendar is available at Indians.com/Spring.

NEW FOR 2017: FAN EXPERIENCE PACKAGES

Three new Fan Experience Packages are available for fans this Spring in Goodyear, including:

· On-Field Workout

· Player/Broadcaster Meet-n-Greet

· Batting Practice Fan Zone

More information on Fan Experience packages is available at Indians.com/Spring.

(Cleveland Indians press release)