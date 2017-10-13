Vikings’ Bradford, Diggs, Easton ruled out for Sunday’s game

The Minnesota Vikings will be without three key players in Sunday’s border-battle matchup with the Green Bay Packers: quarterback Sam Bradford, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and left guard Nick Easton, head coach Mike Zimmer announced Friday.

Bradford (knee), Diggs (groin) and Easton (calf) missed all three practices during the week and will sit out Sunday’s game for injury.

Bradford has played just under six quarters this season. He got off to a booming start in Week 1 — throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns – before suffering soreness in his left knee. The veteran quarterback tried to come back last week against the Bears, but it was obvious the pain was still there. He was replaced by Case Keenum late in the second quarter, who led Minnesota to a 20-17 win and will get the start Sunday.

Diggs ranks sixth in the National Football League with 395 receiving yards, even after being held to one reception and four yards last week due to injury.

Jeremiah Sirles will likely get the start at left guard Sunday in place of the injured Easton.