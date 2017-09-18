The Minnesota Twins are prone to single-inning outbursts.

They had two more big innings in a 13-7 win Sunday, shelling the Toronto Blue Jays for seven runs in the second inning, then scoring six more in the fifth.

Minnesota leads the majors by a wide margin with 17 innings of at least six runs.

Team Innings w/ 6+ runs Minnesota Twins 17 Arizona Diamondbacks 11 Atlanta Braves 10 Colorado Rockies 10 Houston Astros 10 Washington Nationals 10

They picked a good time to start heating up again at the plate.

Minnesota leads the league this month with 31 home runs, a list that also features their next opponent.

Team Home runs Minnesota Twins 31 Oakland Athletics 30 Cleveland Indians 28 New York Yankees 28 Seattle Mariners 27

The Twins visit the New York Yankees on Sunday in a potential preview of the American League wild-card game.

Beating the Blue Jays restored the Twins’ two-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels for the second wild-card spot and pushed their odds of making the postseason to 69.2 percent per MLB.com.

The Yankees are 11-4 since falling to the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 1, the second-best mark in the majors over that span.

The Twins took two of three games in a home series with the Yankees in July. A series win in New York would give Minnesota its first season series win over the Yankees since 2001.