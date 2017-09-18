Twins’ offense heating up in September
The Minnesota Twins are prone to single-inning outbursts.
They had two more big innings in a 13-7 win Sunday, shelling the Toronto Blue Jays for seven runs in the second inning, then scoring six more in the fifth.
Minnesota leads the majors by a wide margin with 17 innings of at least six runs.
|Team
|Innings w/ 6+ runs
|Minnesota Twins
|17
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|11
|Atlanta Braves
|10
|Colorado Rockies
|10
|Houston Astros
|10
|Washington Nationals
|10
They picked a good time to start heating up again at the plate.
Minnesota leads the league this month with 31 home runs, a list that also features their next opponent.
|Team
|Home runs
|Minnesota Twins
|31
|Oakland Athletics
|30
|Cleveland Indians
|28
|New York Yankees
|28
|Seattle Mariners
|27
The Twins visit the New York Yankees on Sunday in a potential preview of the American League wild-card game.
Beating the Blue Jays restored the Twins’ two-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels for the second wild-card spot and pushed their odds of making the postseason to 69.2 percent per MLB.com.
The Yankees are 11-4 since falling to the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 1, the second-best mark in the majors over that span.
The Twins took two of three games in a home series with the Yankees in July. A series win in New York would give Minnesota its first season series win over the Yankees since 2001.
