Twins’ offense heating up in September

The Minnesota Twins are prone to single-inning outbursts.

They had two more big innings in a 13-7 win Sunday, shelling the Toronto Blue Jays for seven runs in the second inning, then scoring six more in the fifth.

Minnesota leads the majors by a wide margin with 17 innings of at least six runs.

Team Innings w/ 6+ runs
Minnesota Twins 17
Arizona Diamondbacks 11
Atlanta Braves 10
Colorado Rockies 10
Houston Astros 10
Washington Nationals 10

They picked a good time to start heating up again at the plate.

Minnesota leads the league this month with 31 home runs, a list that also features their next opponent.

Team Home runs
Minnesota Twins 31
Oakland Athletics 30
Cleveland Indians 28
New York Yankees 28
Seattle Mariners 27

The Twins visit the New York Yankees on Sunday in a potential preview of the American League wild-card game.

Beating the Blue Jays restored the Twins’ two-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels for the second wild-card spot and pushed their odds of making the postseason to 69.2 percent per MLB.com.

The Yankees are 11-4 since falling to the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 1, the second-best mark in the majors over that span.

The Twins took two of three games in a home series with the Yankees in July. A series win in New York would give Minnesota its first season series win over the Yankees since 2001.