Montreal Canadiens Midterm Grades: Defencemen
The Montreal Canadiens reached the midpoint of their season last week. It’s a fitting time to look at their players and give them a grade for their performance.
The Montreal Canadiens played game number 41 last week when they fell 4-1 to the Washington Capitals. It brought their record to 25-10-6 and had them on pace for an impressive 112 points. They remain miles ahead of the pack in the Atlantic Division.
I figured this would be as good a time as any to review the progress of each player and assign them a grade. Well, the day after the Capitals loss would have been the best time, since it was literally the midway point of the regular season.
But hey, I’m a teacher and had actual math exams to grade first. I know no one on here cares about that, but I’m assuming my administration wouldn’t understand me putting off marking high school exams because “I was analyzing Canadiens players and assessing their performance.”
So, I’m a few games late. However, the Canadiens are going deep in the postseason, so they haven’t even played half of their games this season yet, anyway. That’s right, this team is all in this season. Therefore the final exam (playoffs) will be all that matters.
However, that doesn’t mean we can’t analyze everything that has happened thus far. Let’s take a look at the how the Canadiens defenders and goaltenders have performed thus far.
Grading Scheme
First, perhaps I should briefly describe my rubric or racing scheme. In order for a defenceman to get an A+, I’d have to think you are an excellent player in all three zones and can be counted on to play a top pairing role on the power play, penalty kill and at even strength.
An A is reserved for a player who is playing like an average first pairing defenceman. An A- would be for a player who you could live with on your top pair, but wouldn’t be thrilled to have there.
A’s are for first pairing guys, B’s are for second pairing defencemen. B+ for a solid number three who can anchor a second pairing. B is for a good but not great second pairing defender while a B- would be for a guy who can be stretched out to be on the second unit.
That means if I think you can be a third pairing defender, I’d give you a C. C+ if you offer more than the average third pairing defenceman. C means you could play on my third pair and I’d be fine with it. C- is given to a player who is barely holding down a job in the NHL. D means you belong in a lesser league.
The Top 4:
Shea Weber
RD, Montreal Canadiens
A+
Andrei Markov
LD, Montreal Canadiens
A
Jeff Petry
RD, Montreal Canadiens
A
Alexei Emelin
LD, Montreal Canadiens
B
The Depth Defenders:
Nathan Beaulieu
LD, Montreal Canadiens
C+
Greg Pateryn
RD, Montreal Canadiens
C
Zach Redmond
RD, Montreal Canadiens
C-
Mark Barberio
LD, Montreal Canadiens
D
