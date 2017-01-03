Tennessee Titans: Filling Holes With Seven Round Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans have been one of the most surprising teams this season.
After finishing 3-13, and securing the first-overall draft pick, the Tennessee Titans are now 9-7 just a hair out of the playoffs. They ended up trading last years top pick to the Rams for a king’s ransom so they could take Jared Goff. Now they own two first round picks in this year’s draft, and as of now seven confirmed picks.
They Titans are well on their way to contention after drafting their franchise quarterback, Marcus Mariota, in 2015 and adding DeMarco Murray to their offense. These two additions have sparked the Titans’ run this year, and their eighth ranked offense, but in order to continue they’ll need to add more talent at receiver to help Mariota out more, and on defense.
The Titans rank 21st in total defense, 5th in rushing defense, and 31st in passing defense, so it’s evident what needs to be done. The Titans need help at cornerback, wide receiver, and tight end the most, and there are plenty of options at each position in this draft to fill their needs.
Jalen Tabor
Cornerback, Florida
Corey Davis
Wide Receiver, Western Michigan
Daeshon Hall
EDGE, Texas A&M
David Njoku
Tight End, Miami (FL)
Zach Banner
Offensive Guard, USC
Marquel Lee
Inside Linebacker, Wake Forest
Xavier Coleman
Cornerback, Portland State
