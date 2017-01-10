Ravens owner holds Joe Flacco, front office accountable for terrible season

The Baltimore Ravens were a disappointment once again this season. They limped to the finish line with an 8-8 record, one year after going 5-11. The offense was once among the worst in the league, ranking 21st in points and 17th in yards.

Their struggles can’t be pinned on one source, but Joe Flacco certainly played a role. Despite throwing for more than 4,000 yards for the first time in his career, he put together one of his worst statistical seasons. He had just 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions with a mediocre 83.5 passer rating.

He admits it wasn’t his best season, and owner Steve Biscotti agrees. He wants more from his franchise, Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Bisciotti: "we need to get more out of Joe (Flacco). I think Joe agrees with that." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) January 10, 2017

Biscotti believes Flacco will be better and that this was just a down year.

“I’m pretty optimistic Joe is going to get better,” he said. “[He’s] going to be better next year. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

Flacco has to be better if the Ravens want to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014. It’ll be difficult with Steve Smith Sr. retiring and a lack of playmakers on offense. Biscotti joked that he hopes Smith decides to walk through the doors in September, but they can’t count on that happening.

Instead, it’ll be up to Flacco and Co. to elevate the play of everyone around them, namely Breshad Perriman and Kenneth Dixon.

Flacco wasn’t the only one Biscotti called out, either. He did the same to Harbaugh, GM Ozzie Newsome and assistant GM Eric DeCosta, saying they can do a better job coaching and drafting, respectively.

“I think John can coach better. I think Ozzie and Eric can draft better,” Biscotti said.

The Ravens’ struggles showed at M&T Bank Stadium this season, too. Biscotti admits he’s concerned about fans being unsatisfied with the team’s recent performances and noticed the stadium being emptier than usual.