Rampage Congratulates Former Rams DE Chris Long On Super Bowl 51

Former Rams defensive end Chris Long is heading to Houston for Super Bowl LI as a member of the Patriots.

Last February, the Los Angeles Rams made the decision to release Chris Long after eight seasons. Whether that was the right move is debatable, but at least Long’s release from the Rams seems to have worked out since the defensive end is heading to Houston to play in Super Bowl LI with the New England Patriots.

Long and the Patriots earned a trip to this year’s Super Bowl following Sunday’s thrilling 36-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship. For a player with no playoff experience prior to this season, Long has every reason in the world to be thrilled with the way his first season in New England is turning out.

And if the Patriots end up defeating the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl two weeks from now, it will only top off what has been an amazing first season away from the Rams.

He may not have been part of the team’s first year in Los Angeles, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t going to be happy for Long, especially Rampage the mascot. Not long after New England’s win over Pittsburgh, Rampage took the time to wish his former teammate the best of luck on Twitter.

When considering all of the years Rampage spent cheering Long on from the sidelines, it’s good to see there’s no hard feelings between the two parties. Who knows, if all goes well in two weeks, Long could join another former member of the Rams in Danny Amendola by finally earning a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Patriots.

It’s certainly not going to be easy when seeing how well the high-powered offense of Atlanta has been rolling through defenses, but Long and the rest of New England’s defense seem to be ready for the challenge.

This article originally appeared on