Raiders file Las Vegas relocation papers with the NFL

The Oakland Raiders took another step closer to moving to Las Vegas on Thursday, when the team officially filed its relocation papers with the league.

Clark County (Nevada) Commission chair Steve Sisolak tweeted the news, and NFL.com confirmed it.

It is official! The @RAIDERS have filed their paperwork to relocate to #LasVegas. — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) January 19, 2017

Of course, the team filed relocation papers to Los Angeles last year, and that didn’t quite work out. Thursday’s move was expected and is largely procedural.

The Raiders reportedly have the funding in place for a $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas that could open in 2020, but hurdles still remain there. Plus, Oakland – even though it hasn’t done so yet and it is an extreme long shot to change its stance – could make a stronger push to keep the team with a new stadium proposal in that city.

What this does is clear the way for is a possible vote at the NFL owners meetings in March. If the matter would come to vote, 24 owners would need to approve such a move, and the Raiders would still likely play two or three more years in Oakland before relocating.