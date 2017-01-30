Minnesota Vikings draft 2017: Post-Senior Bowl mock draft

Looking to reclaim their NFC North title, here’s a look at a complete seven-round Minnesota Vikings mock draft.

The Minnesota Vikings jumped out to a 5-0 start in 2016, becoming one of the hottest teams in the NFL. After impressive wins over the Green Bay Packers and the former NFC champion Carolina Panthers, the team went on to a disappointing 8-8 finish.

Multiple injuries, coaching changes and many other factors can be attributed to the Vikings’ horrible finish to the season.

With the last week of the season upon us, it officially marks a clean slate for every team across the league. The off-season has begun for 30 teams, specifically the Vikings.

How could general manager Rick Spielman and the rest of the Vikings brass look to attack the upcoming 2017 draft and reclaim the NFC North division title?

2

Ethan Pocic Center/Guard, LSU

With their first selection of the draft, the Vikings select a position that many expect them to, offensive line.

Leader, if there was one word to describe the former LSU center, that would be it. Ethan Pocic has been the heartbeat of one of the country’s top offensive fronts since his sophomore season.

With 37 career starts in Baton Rouge, Pocic has played three different positions.

Making 27 starts at center, nine at guard and one at left tackle. After settling in at center in 2016, the first-team All-American played lights out.

The combination of his body frame and skill-set is unique. At the 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl, Pocic’s weigh-in measurements were 6-foot-7, 302 pounds.

Though he’s much taller than the average NFL center, his flexibility and ability to bend helps him overcome his height. Pocic is not a lineman that will overpower defenders, but he defeats you with violent hand placement and proper technique.

In the run game, you repeatedly see Pocic pointing out everyone’s assignments upfront. That shows that he understands not only his assignment, but where everyone else needs to be, along with the defense’s fronts and alignments, which is crucial for any center to know.

In the passing game, Pocic is light on his feet, which enables him to mirror defenders. His motor also is on full display throughout games. You rarely see him take plays off or get beaten cleanly.

Joe Berger has without a doubt been the Vikings best offensive lineman since 2015, but he turns 35-years-old in May. Nick Easton stepped into the starting center role during the ladder half of last season, but he proved to be just average.

As a rookie, Pocic has an opportunity to come in and compete to be a day-one starter immediately at center or guard.

NFL Comparison: Nick Mangold

3

Taylor Moton Offensive Tackle, Western Michigan

One of the biggest risers of the draft season is Western Michigan offensive tackle Taylor Moton. After his performance at the Senior Bowl, Moton was arguably the best prospect in Mobile.

Despite Western Michigan having the best season in school history, Moton still maintained to be a hidden gem. It is well-known that receiver Corey Davis will be a a first-round selection, but Moton is quickly ascending into the top-75 pick discussion.

A couple of nice reps from OTs in 1-on-1s. The first, Taylor Moton out of Western Michigan, and then Pitt's Adam Bisnowaty. pic.twitter.com/8MszqjT0bA — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 25, 2017

On-the-field, what stands out about Moton is his tremendous strength. His ability to anchor and overpower defender is most evident in their game against Illinois.

Going against highly sought after edge rushers in Carroll Phillips and Dawuane Smoot, the talented offensive tackle repeatedly shut down both players.

Many project that Moton would be best suited on the interior as a guard because of his size (6-foot-5, 328), strength, and nasty mentality, while others believe he will be able to play tackle.

Entering next season, Minnesota has an unknown solution at the right tackle spot and starting right guard Brandon Fusco’s performance has been on the downswing since signing a five-year, $25 million extension in 2014.

Either outcome, whether it is at right tackle or right guard, Moton would be a welcomed addition to the Vikings’ offensive line.

NFL Comparison: D.J. Fluker

3

Wayne Gallman Running Back, Clemson

I can’t say this enough, Clemson running back Wayne Gallman is a perfect fit for the Minnesota Vikings offense. He is the example of the present day NFL running back.

Gallman has the versatility to run between the tackles or on the perimeter, catch out of the backfield and protect the quarterback in pass protection. All traits a running back needs to be an every down back in today’s NFL.

The Vikings are facing one an important decision with one of the best players in franchise history in running back Adrian Peterson. The future Hall-of-Fame rusher is scheduled to make a base salary of $12 million, combined with a $6 million bonus, making his total cap hit $18 million next season.

181 pass block snaps.

0 hits allowed.

0 sacks.

RB Wayne Gallman doesn't mess around when it comes to protecting @DeshaunWatson4. #Clemson — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) July 24, 2016

If the Vikings ultimately decide to bring back Peterson, he potentially would become the highest paid running back in the NFL. The second-highest paid would be Buffalo Bills running back Lesean McCoy, who is scheduled to make a $8.8 million base salary next season.

If the team decides to part ways with Peterson, it leaves Jerick McKinnon and C.J. Ham as the lone running backs on the roster.

There are questions surrounding if McKinnon is able to be an every-down back, but many connect the third-year rusher’s struggles to bad offensive line play.

Gallman and McKinnon could become a dynamic duo, while also giving the team a bit of cap relief having one of the lowest cap numbers on the team.

NFL Comparison: DeMarco Murray

4

Davon Godchaux Defensive Tackle, LSU

Sharrif Floyd is coming off another surgery to his knee, Tom Johnson is entering the last year of his contract, while turning 33-years-old, and Shamar Stephen has proven he’s capable of only being a backup.

It is time for the Vikings to draft some young talent at defensive tackle. With Floyd, Johnson and Stephen questionable to be on the roster in 2018, it is essential that the team starts to develop depth.

LSU defensive tackle Davon Godchaux would be a perfect fit in Mike Zimmer’s 4-3 defensive scheme as a three-technique.

What does Zimmer preach? Quickness and speed. Godchaux possesses both, as he’s known for his tremendous first step at the snap of the ball.

The LSU interior defender has a great mixture of pass rush skills and run defense. In the passing game he’s able to rush interior offensive lineman, showing above average hand placement when engaging.

Against the run, he’s able to create penetration, and create havoc in the backfield, which is all you can ask for from the three-technique.

The one negative against Godchaux though is his inability to gain leverage at times because of his high pad levels. Playing with high pad levels is a bad habit, but something that can be corrected with proper coaching.

NFL Comparison: Nick Fairley

4

Tanoh Kpassagnon Defensive End, Villanova

Villanova defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon is the visual definition of a “Mike Zimmer guy”. Measuring at 6-foot-7, 280 pounds at the Senior Bowl, he was one of the clear winners of the weigh-in.

Most scouts knew that he would win the weigh-in, but many wanted to see how he stacked up against offensive lineman other than the FCS competition he faced in his collegiate career.

Kpassagnon passed the test, as he consistently showed his power, moves, and ability to bend the edge and rush the passer.

What makes the first team AP All-American selection a “Mike Zimmer guy” is that he is considered long, athletic and he looks the part of an NFL defensive end. Kpassagnon is a similar prospect body-frame and trait-wise to Danielle Hunter.

Both possess similar traits, but neither knew how to use their traits in their favor.

With Hunter recording 18.5 career sacks in his first two seasons, the Vikings’ brass could find Kpassagnon as an intriguing mid-round prospect.

Once Zimmer and defensive line coach Andre Patterson are able to coach him to use proper technique and his traits to his advantage, Kpassagnon could become an above average NFL pass rusher.

Danielle Hunter seems to be the future at the defensive end spot on the Vikings depth chart. Everson Griffen is approaching the back-end of his five-year, $42 million extension he signed in 2014.

Despite Brian Robison having another productive season in 2016, he seems to be headed towards a restructured contract and a reduced role next season.

Outside of Hunter, Griffen and Robison, there are not any reliable defensive ends on the depth chart.

NFL Comparison: Michael Johnson

5

Dan Skipper Offensive Tackle, Arkansas

In someone that will be the tallest player in this years draft class, size is what stands out at first glance of Arkansas offensive lineman Dan Skipper. At 6-foot-10, 325 pounds, Skipper exceeds the average size of an NFL offensive tackle.

Seeing that size on an offensive tackle would normally mean that he is a sure fire early round selection, but not Skipper. Despite his size, he is a long-term project. Surprisingly his enormous size and length is somewhat of a disadvantage.

As you can imagine, Skipper is a big target for defenders. Already having limited athleticism, Skipper really struggles when defenders are able to get into his chest.

Where Skipper really struggles is against speed rushers. On film, you see that he has average feet, but he struggles re-directing his massive body, resulting in many edge rushers beating him around the corner

How does Skipper fit on the Vikings? The former first-team All-SEC selection would be best served as a developmental swing tackle, meaning he has the ability to play right or left tackle.

With current questions surrounding both offensive tackle spots on the Vikings, Skipper potentially could be a good project for Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano while he sits and learns behind a future free-agent signing.

Skipper has the tools to be a future starting tackle on an NFL roster, but right now he’s not technically sound. He has some technique issues that need refinement before becoming an every day starter.

NFL Comparison: Zach Strief

6

James Onwualu Outside Linebacker, Notre Dame

A prospect that started his Notre Dame career as a receiver, Onwualu transitioned to defense after his first collegiate season because of his physicality and competitive nature.

The St. Paul, Minnesota native’s decision to move over to the other side of the ball was voluntary. In the end, it proved to work out.

The Irish linebacker finished the 2016 season as the team’s third-leading tackler with 75, including a team-leading 11.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Judging by his stats, Onwualu was active in what was a poor Notre Dame defense. Despite the Irish’s struggles, the team captain continued to standout, as he was selected for the East-West Shrine game.

At 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, Onwuala has positioned himself to be a late-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

With Chad Greenway expected to announce his decision on whether to return for another season or retire, the Vikings cannot wait another year to draft an outside linebacker. Signing Emmanuel Lamur was a pure depth signing as he wasn’t expected to be a starter.

With Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks expected to be the future at Mike (middle) and Sam (strong-side) linebacker positions, it is now time for the franchise to replenish the wealth at Will (weak-side) linebacker.

Being that he is a late-round selection, it is far-fetched to hope Onwuala can be a Week 1 starter next season, but he would be a better athletic option than a 34-year-old Greenway.

NFL Comparison: J.T. Thomas

7

Ashton Lampkin Cornerback, Oklahoma State

With Terence Newman and Captain Munnerlyn’s status with the Vikings uncertain for next season, the team needs to take some late-round insurance.

Late-round picks rarely end up making the final-53 man roster, but Oklahoma State cornerback Ashton Lampkin is intriguing. Lampkin is 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, and fits the Vikings’ mold of excelling as a man-to-man coverage corner.

.@CowboyFB DB Ashton Lampkin with two nice plays in the red zone drill. Here's the first jamming Gabe Marks (with a celebration after). pic.twitter.com/MMw4fUmKPP — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 19, 2017

Selected as a participant for the East-West Shrine game, scouts raved about Lampkin’s natural feel for the position. With smooth hips, easy speed, recognition skills and balance, the talented cornerback could prove to be a late-round gem for the Vikings.

NFL Comparison: Brandon Carr

