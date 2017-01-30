Making a case for the Seahawks to trade for Joe Thomas

If there is any conscience left in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will to the right thing and rescue Joe Thomas from the Cleveland Browns.

There are a multitude of reasons why the Seattle Seahawks should trade for Joe Thomas this offseason. Now it is becoming clear that not only should it happen, but it must happen.

Forget that the Seahawks had the worse offensive line in the NFL and desperately need a veteran leader. Forget that they lack anyone on the roster with the talent to reliably play LT next season. Forget that they will likely lose a 2nd round draft pick, meaning that they will be best served by fixing the LT position through free agency or a trade.

Forget all of that.

While you’re at it, feel free to forget that Joe Thomas is arguably the best LT in the NFL right now. You can also forget that he has a team-friendly contract for a guy who is as good as he is.

Forget about all the football and financial reasons why this move would make sense for the Seahawks. None of that matter here.

The Seattle Seahawks should trade for Joe Thomas entirely for humanitarian reasons.

What a great pro bowl!! AFC wins and I double my yearly win total all in the same night! — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) January 30, 2017

The best LT in the NFL played on a team that won only 1 game in 2016. It has gotten so bad that he’s now celebrating Pro Bowl victories.

In 10 years in the NFL, Thomas has been selected to 10 Pro Bowls. He’s been named first team All-Pro 7 times. Despite all that greatness, he’s only played in one playoff game his entire career, and that was as a rookie back in 2007

Since then, the Browns have average only 4.2 wins per season. They never even been a .500 team in any of those 9 season. Joe Thomas doesn’t deserve this. If the football gods were to smite someone with eternal losing, it wouldn’t be him.

The Seahawks trading for Joe Thomas would be an act of compassion. They’d be rescuing him from that void of mediocrity and allowing him to finally experience what all NFL dream of: winning.

It is time for John Schneider to do the right thing. In the name of Walter Jones, please rescue Joe Thomas from Cleveland.

